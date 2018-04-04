Police Blotter (April 4, 2018)

PAXTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:

➜ Julie A. Boynton, 57, of Paxton, was arrested for domestic battery on Monday, April 2, after Paxton police responded to a physical altercation between her and her husband around 9:02 p.m. at their home at 115 E. Bogardus St.

➜ A hit-and-run accident was reported at 10 a.m. Monday, April 2. A semi-trailer reportedly ran over a stop sign in the island at the intersection of Market and Patton streets. The truck was last seen headed east on Illinois 9.

➜ A resident of the 300 block of East Pine Street reported to Paxton police at 12:20 p.m. Sunday, April 1, that the windshield of their 2008 Toyota Tundra was discovered cracked after the vehicle had been parked along the street.

➜ Jose P. Anibal, 42, of Rantoul, was arrested for driving with no valid driver’s license during a traffic stop at 12:21 a.m. Sunday, April 1, at the intersection of Railroad Avenue and Lane Drive. The traffic stop was conducted after Paxton police saw Anibal driving a vehicle with one working headlight. The 2006 Scion tC that he was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.

➜ Jacob Benningfield, 19, of Gibson City, was arrested for driving on a suspended driver’s license during a traffic stop at 8:41 p.m. Saturday, March 31, in the 100 block of South Market Street. The 2003 Ford F-150 that he was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.

➜ Brandon Dorche, 35, of Paxton, was arrested on a Ford County warrant for failure to appear in court at 1:10 p.m. Saturday, March 31, at 434 S. Market St.

GIBSON CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

The Gibson City Police Department released the following list of persons arrested or ticketed recently:

➜ Kayla S. Brown, 22, of Naperville, for speeding on Sunday, April 1.

➜ Weiming Zhang, 50, of Blue Bell, Pa., for disobeying a stop sign on Thursday, March 29.

➜ Daniel I. Moore, 30, of 402 E. 1st St., Gibson City, for an in-state warrant on Wednesday, March 28.

➜ Amanda R. Burmaster, 35, of Saybrook, for operating an uninsured vehicle on Wednesday, March 28.



FORD COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

The Ford County Sheriff’s Office released the following list of activity for the period of March 19-31:

➜ On March 31, a sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop at county roads 2100 East and 000 North in rural Paxton. A passenger in the vehicle was arrested on a warrant.

➜ On March 30, a sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop at U.S. 45 and Lane Drive in Paxton. The driver was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.

➜ On March 30, sheriff’s deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash at county roads 1900 East and 500 North, near Paxton. Minor injuries were reported.

➜ On March 27, a sheriff’s deputy responded to a one-vehicle crash at county roads 600 East and 1200 North in rural Sibley. Minor injuries were reported.

➜ On March 26, a sheriff’s deputy responded to a car-versus-deer crash at Illinois 9 and County Road 1560 East in rural Paxton. No injuries were reported.

➜ On March 25, a sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop at Illinois 9 and County Road 2400 East in rural Paxton. The driver was arrested for driving with a suspended driver’s license.

➜ On March 25, a sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop at U.S. 45 and County Road 200 North in rural Paxton. The driver was arrested for driving with a suspended driver’s license.

➜ On March 24, sheriff’s deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash at county roads 3800 North and 1500 East in rural Kempton. Two people were transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

➜ On March 24, sheriff’s deputies responded 20 vehicle slideoffs and motorist assists.

➜ On March 22, a sheriff’s deputy responded to a motorcycle crash at county roads 450 North and 2000 East in rural Paxton. Minor injuries were reported.

➜ On March 23, a sheriff’s deputy responded to a domestic dispute in Kempton. Both parties agreed to separate for the night.

➜ On March 21, a sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop at 310 W. 10th St. in Gibson City. The driver was arrested for driving with a suspended driver’s license.

➜ On March 21, a sheriff’s deputy responded to a one-vehicle crash at Illinois 47 and County Road 800 North in rural Sibley. No injuries were reported.

➜ On March 21, a sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop at U.S. 24 and County Road 1500 East in rural Piper City. The driver was arrested for possession of cannabis and drug paraphernalia.

➜ On March 20, a sheriff’s deputy responded to a car-versus-deer crash at county roads 2250 East and 200 North, east of Paxton. No injuries were reported.

➜ On March 20, a sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop at U.S. 24 and County Road 1800 East in rural Piper City. The driver was arrested for driving with no valid driver’s license.



IROQUOIS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office released the following list of recent activity:

➜ Matthew S. Schroder, 51, of Iroquois, was arrested by Sheldon police for driving with a revoked driver’s license on Sunday, April 1.

➜ Eric D. Bretzman, 52, of Milford, turned himself in at the Iroquois County Jail on Sunday, April 1, to begin serving a 180-day jail sentence he received for driving with a revoked driver’s license.

➜ No injuries were reported and no tickets were issued following a two-vehicle accident near Milford on Sunday, April 1. The accident occurred when Gabriel A. Schmidt-Davenport, 18, of Sheldon, was driving south on County Road 2600 East, near County Road 1700 North, and he became distracted. His vehicle crossed over into the northbound lane of traffic and struck a vehicle driven by a 17-year-old female. Both vehicle sustained more than $1,500 in damage.

➜ No injuries were reported and no tickets were issued following a one-vehicle accident near Donovan on Saturday, March 31. The accident occurred when Antonio J. Gamino, 40, of Watseka, was driving south on County Road 2500 East and approaching the curve in the roadway at County Road 2500 North when he swerved to avoid a deer that had entered the roadway. His vehicle went into a ditch and struck a property marker, causing more than $1,500 in damage.

➜ Taryn Bruens, 19, of Watseka, was arrested for unlawful possession of cannabis on Friday, March 30.

➜ Mason M. Wittenborn, 21, of Milford, was arrested for domestic battery on Thursday, March 29.

➜ Jorge A. Casas, 55, of Gilman, was arrested by Gilman police on warrants out of Cook and DuPage counties for driving with a revoked driver’s license on Wednesday, March 28.

➜ Franklin A. Casas, 26, of Gilman, was arrested by Gilman police on a warrant out of Hendricks County in Indiana on Wednesday, March 28.

➜ Tyshawn M. Cole, 21, of Clifton, was arrested by Clifton police for driving with a suspended driver’s license, obstructing justice, aggravated fleeing and eluding a peace officer and leaving the scene of an accident on Wednesday, March 28.

➜ Alisha E. Stanis, 30, of Watseka, turned herself in at the Iroquois County Jail on Wednesday, March 28. Stanis was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for failure to appear in court for theft.

➜ Brian R. Blake, 41, of Springville, Ind., was arrested on an Iroquois County warrant for failure to appear in court for possession of a stolen vehicle on Wednesday, March 28.

➜ Shawn A. Taden, 18, of Sheldon, was arrested by Sheldon police for aggravated domestic battery on Tuesday, March 27.

➜ Shanna C. McGuire, 47, of Champaign, was transported from the Champaign County Jail to the Iroquois County Jail on Tuesday, March 27. McGuire was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for possession of a controlled substance.

➜ Nicole L. Adams, 30, of Watseka, was arrested on an Iroquois County warrant for failure to appear in court for criminal damage to property on Tuesday, March 27.

➜ Danielle L. Hoy, 41, of Chicago, turned herself in at the Iroquois County Jail on Tuesday, March 27. Hoy was wanted on an Effingham County warrant for driving with a suspended driver’s license.

➜ Nathan B. Lee, 42, of Sparta, turned himself in at the Iroquois County Jail on Monday, March 26. Lee was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant.



DISTRICT 21 ILLINOIS STATE POLICE

District 21 Illinois State Police at Ashkum released the following list of recent activity in the area:

➜ Carl Jones, 39, of Normal, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and ticketed for illegal parking on a roadway, illegal transportation of alcohol by a driver and operating an uninsured vehicle around 8 p.m. Sunday, April 1, after a state trooper patroling Iroquois County saw Jones’ vehicle parked on the left shoulder and partially in the roadway on southbound Interstate 57 at milepost 272 near Buckley.

➜ District 21 troopers will conduct Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols (OREP) in Kankakee, Iroquois and Ford counties on April 9 and April 26.