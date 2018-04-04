Sex offender indicted for receipt and possession of child porn

SPRINGFIELD — A federal grand jury returned a two-count indictment Wednesday charging an Urbana man with receipt and possession of child pornography at a time when he was on probation for a September 2017 conviction in Iroquois County for possession of child pornography.

Taylor Vanderploeg, 20, of the 700 block of West California Avenue in Urbana, was previously arrested on March 28 and charged in a criminal complaint. During a court appearance on March 28 in Urbana before U.S. Magistrate Judge Eric I. Long, Vanderploeg was ordered detained in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.

Wednesday’s indictment alleges that on or about Dec. 24, 2017, Vanderploeg received visual depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct. The indictment also alleges that on March 2, Vanderploeg possessed mobile devices and other digital storage material containing child pornography.

According to an affidavit filed in support of the complaint, at the time of the alleged offenses, Vanderploeg was on probation for a September 2017 conviction for possession of child pornography in Iroquois County and is also a registered sex offender.

If convicted, the statutory maximum penalty for receipt of child pornography, as a repeat offender, is 40 years in prison; the maximum penalty for possession of child pornography is 20 years in prison. Both charges carry potential fines of up to $250,000.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Elly M. Peirson. The charges are the result of an investigation by the Champaign Police Department and the Champaign County Probation Office.