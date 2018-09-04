Bombing suspects plead not guilty

URBANA — After being indicted by a grand jury last week for possession of a machine gun, four Ford County men pleaded not guilty Monday to the charge.

Michael Hari, 47; Joe Morris, 22; Michael McWhorter, 29; and Ellis Mack, 18, all of Clarence, were arrested last month on the same charge and are believed by authorities to be part of a homegrown domestic terrorism group led by Hari, a former Ford County sheriff’s deputy and one-time Libertarian candidate for sheriff.

The indictment, which provided no new details about the case, alleges the four men possessed a machine gun from October 2017 through Feb. 27, 2018.

The four men remain in custody.

The three older men have been charged by federal prosecutors in Minnesota of bombing a mosque in Bloomington, Minn., last August. They’re also suspected in the attempted bombing in November of a women’s health clinic in Champaign.

They’re allegedly part of a group called the White Rabbit 3 Percent Illinois Patriot Freedom Fighters Militia.