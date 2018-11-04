Ford County Circuit Court cases (April 11, 2018)

Following is a list of cases filed recently in Ford County Circuit Court, as posted at www.judici.com:



Felonies

• DeAndre D. Scott, 19, of Hope, Ark., for traveling to meet a minor.

• Matthew L. Anderson, 23, of Paxton, for burglary and theft (less than $500).

• Harlee N. Nelson, 18, of Paxton, for burglary.

• Dakota J. DeGarmo, 20, of Paxton, for burglary and theft (less than $500).

• Brittani N. Alvarado, 30, of Paxton, for writing bad checks.



Misdemeanors

• Kurt W. Kietzman, 40, of Gibson City, for two counts of criminal trespass to land.



Civil law violation

• Trevor D. Stock, 20, of Cissna Park, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis.



Traffic tickets

• Erid Rivera-Marquez, 32, of Chicago Heights, for disregarding a stop sign and driving on a suspended driver’s license.

• Darion D. Swanson, 24, of Onarga, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• John K. Webster, 66, of Gilman, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Jerome A. Gervais, 41, of Rankin, for expired registration.

• Chris T. Drummond, 40, of Mattoon, for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

• Trevor D. Stock, 20, of Cissna Park, for improper traffic lane usage.

• Kayla S. Brown, 22, of Naperville, for driving 1-10 mph above the speed limit.

• John P. Pittman, 37, of Gibson City, for operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Zachary J. Glascock, 30, of Gibson City, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Leigh A. Crowley, 44, of Sibley, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Jaquan M. Wilkins, 22, of Chicago, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Jason L. Conrad, 40, of Lexington, for using an electronic communication device while driving.

• Jesse E. Frultling, 26, of Fairmount, for improper passing in a school zone.

• Justin L. Adams, 26, of Rantoul, for driving on a revoked driver’s license, expired registration and operating an uninsured vehicle.



Small claims

• Baier Family Funeral Services vs. Tiffany Jeakins of Rantoul.

• Portfolio Recovery Associates vs. Julene Adams.

• Capital One Bank vs. Tyler G. Bell.

• Capital One Bank vs. Heather L. Coy.

• Capital One Bank vs. Nora T. Cytlak.

• Capital One Bank vs. Elizabeth J. Fiore.

• Capital One Bank vs. Elizabeth Fiore.

• Capital One Bank vs. Todd Freese.

• Portfolio Recovery Associates vs. David Hewerdine.

• Capital One Bank vs. Carl W. Kleist.

• Capital One Bank vs. Laura Moser.

• Capital One Bank vs. Michael W. Petty.

• Capital One Bank vs. Terry J. Roesch.

• Capital One Bank vs. Travis Shull.

• Portfolio Recovery Associates vs. Joseph Spiller.

• Mariner Finance LLC vs. Brenda Miller.

• Midland Funding vs. Elizabeth Fiore.



Divorces

• Christina M. Snyder-Tjarks vs. Merlin F. Tjarks.



Family (Child support)

• Joseph Burgess vs. Kenner Lawler.