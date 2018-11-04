Police Blotter (April 11, 2018)

PAXTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:

➜ Leon O. Hester, 45, of Paxton, was arrested for driving on a suspended driver’s license during a traffic stop at 10:18 a.m. Saturday, April 7, at the intersection of Railroad Avenue and Pells Street. The traffic stop was initiated after police received information that Hester was driving as his license was suspended. The vehicle he was driving — a 1997 Cadillac Eldorado — was seized by police under city ordinance.

➜ Trevor D. Stock, 20, of Cissna Park, was ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis after Paxton police responded to a one-vehicle accident at 4:58 a.m. Friday, April 6, in the 200 block of West Ottawa Road. The accident occurred as Stock was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Malibu west on Ottawa Road and his car left the roadway, striking a 30-mph street sign and a telephone pole.

➜ Justin L. Adams, 26, of Rantoul, was arrested for driving on a revoked driver’s license and was ticketed for operating an uninsured vehicle and expired registration during a traffic stop at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 5, in the 100 block of West State Street. The traffic stop was initiated after police noticed the registration on Adams’ vehicle was expired. The vehicle he was driving — a 2003 Chrysler Town & Country minivan — was seized by police under Article 36.

➜ Erid Rivera-Marquez, 32, of Chicago Heights, was arrested for driving on a suspended driver’s license and ticketed for disobeying a stop sign during a traffic stop at 5:20 a.m. Wednesday, April 4, at the intersection of Railroad Avenue and Patton Street. The vehicle he was driving — a 1998 Ford Ranger pickup truck — was seized by police under city ordinance.



GIBSON CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

The Gibson City Police Department released the following list of persons arrested or ticketed recently:

➜ Carlos J. Zuniga, 59, of Crest Hill, for speeding on Sunday, April 8.

➜ Daniel L. Jordan, 52, of 116 N. Pine St., Gibson City, for driving under the influence of alcohol and a headlight violation on Friday, April 6.

➜ Jarred D. Dale, 24, of 402 E. 1st St., Gibson City, for an in-state warrant on Wednesday, April 4.

➜ Justyn R. Busby, 39, of 110 W. Spruce St., Paxton, for two in-state warrants on Tuesday, April 3.

➜ John P. Pittman, 37, of 519 Carriage Lane, Gibson City, for operating an uninsured vehicle on Tuesday, April 3.

➜ Kayla S. Brown, 22, of Naperville, for speeding on Sunday, April 1.

➜ Weiming Zhang, 50, of Blue Bell, Pa., for disobeying a stop sign on Thursday, March 29.

➜ Daniel I. Moore, 30, of 402 E. 1st St., Gibson City, for an in-state warrant on Wednesday, March 28.

➜ Amanda R. Burmaster, 35, of Saybrook, for operating an uninsured vehicle on Wednesday, March 28.

➜ David L Renfroe, 27, of 205 N. Church St., Gibson City, for failure to inoculate a dog against rabies on Friday, Feb. 23.



IROQUOIS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office released the following list of recent activity:

➜ Christopher J. Latty, 22, of Watseka, was arrested on a Kankakee County warrant for driving with a suspended driver’s license on Saturday, April 7.

➜ No injuries were reported and no tickets were issued after a Watseka woman struck a deer with her vehicle on Thursday, April 5. The accident occurred when Andrea R. Atwood, 26, of Watseka, was driving north on County Road 2000 East, near Clayton Drive in Belmont Acres, and struck a deer with the front of her vehicle. The accident caused more than $1,500 in damage.

➜ Robert L. Shrimplin, 49, of Sheldon, turned himself in at the Iroquois County Jail on Wednesday, April 4. Shrimplin was wanted on a warrant for contempt of court.

➜ No injuries were reported and no tickets were issued following a two-vehicle accident in Gilman on Monday, April 2. The accident occurred when Garrick R. Ortman, 64, of Gilman, was stopped in the middle of the roadway near the intersection of Elm and Maple streets and, as he started to drive off, struck a vehicle driven by Cody M. Wilken, 30, of Gilman, as Wilken was trying to pass Ortman.



DISTRICT 21 ILLINOIS STATE POLICE

District 21 Illinois State Police at Ashkum released the following list of recent activity in the area:

➜ Rogelio Perez, 34, of Onarga, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and ticketed for speeding, improper traffic lane usage, following too closely and illegal transportation of alcohol during a traffic stop at 4:29 p.m. Monday, April 9, in Iroquois County. The traffic stop was initiated after a state trooper saw Perez’s vehicle speeding and swerving all over the roadway on southbound Interstate 57 at milepost 283. Perez showed signs of impairment.