2019 opening date targeted for addition to Clara Peterson Elementary School

PAXTON — Paxton-Buckley-Loda school board members reviewed a tentative schedule for the construction of a 63,400-square-foot addition to Clara Peterson Elementary School last week, showing an August 2019 target date for opening its doors.

The schedule was presented to the board by Jim Arends of Chicago-based Gilbane, the school district’s construction management firm, and Chuck Reifsteck of Gorski-Reifsteck Architecture of Champaign.

The first milestone listed on the schedule was last Wednesday’s board meeting, when the board approved a pair of contracts totaling $24,000 for the soil testing and surveying of the grounds around Clara Peterson Elementary School. The surveying work and soil boring and testing is expected to be completed before Jan. 10 — one day before the next board meeting.

Following that meeting, officials will get to work on verifying what types of spaces the district’s teachers, administrators and board members would like to see in the new school addition to best deliver education to students. All of those parties have already provided input on their preferences, so the next step will be simply verifying that “we’re all on the same page in what’s included in this 65,000-square-foot addition,” Reifsteck said.

The input received will help determine the design of the facility and “tell us exactly what you’re going to get — what size each space is, that type of thing,” Reifsteck said.

As the input is being collected, a special board of education meeting will be held — tentatively on Jan. 25 — to approve a bond purchase. Closing of the financing is expected to occur by Feb. 14.

PBL Superintendent Cliff McClure said he is still in talks with Kevin Heid of Bloomington-based Stifel, the largest issuer of K-12 financing in the nation, about the possibility of the district not issuing the full $31.45 million in building bonds that voters have authorized as financing for the project.

Instead of issuing the full amount, McClure said, he is considering applying for some bonds that have no interest or “very low” interest rates. The bonds are federal funds that are distributed through the state of Illinois, and McClure said he believes PBL may qualify to receive them.

“Kevin believes we would be in good position to get some of this money,” McClure said. “I’ll continue to look at that, and we’ll see what happens with that.”

Following the bond closing, schematic design documents for the new facility will be completed.

“That’s where the rubber really starts meeting the road,” Arends said. “That’s when Chuck and the (design) team are really starting to refine and give you more options, or less options, depending on where we’re at with the (features officials want to see in the new building).”

While completing the schematic design documents, the “energy modeling” of the building will also be completed. That will involve determining the most energy-efficient ways to build it.

“The exterior walls, roof, mechanical systems — all of these things kind of need to work together to give you the most energy-efficient building you can afford,” Reifsteck said.

In April, design development will get under way.

“And that’s when you’re really going to be making some decisions and get to see some of the detail,” Arends said. “This is before you have biddable documents, but it’s really starting to show what these spaces will look like, what the furniture will look like, what you can expect from the lighting and things like that.”

“Also in that phase,” Reifsteck added, “is we’ll be involving a lot of our consulting engineers — mechanical, electrical, plumbing, fire protection, structural — so we can really begin to understand if this building has maybe a steel frame, precast walls, or brick and block walls, stud walls. A lot of those decisions are going to be made during that phase, and we’d be comparing that with the budget to make sure everything fits.”

“We’ll give you guys options,” Arends noted, “like, ‘If we do this, here’s the pros; here’s the cons; here’s the long-term benefit’ ... so the board can make informed decisions.”

Following design development, biddable construction documents would be prepared over the summer and into the fall of 2017. Bids would then be sought for the project, with a bid opening set for Nov. 27.

As the bidding documents are being prepared, Arends said he would be “surveying the market” and trying to “drum up interest” in the project amongst contractors.

“We’ll be trying to get commitments from five, six, seven approved bidders that we think are the right people to work on this project to bid on particular categories (of the project),” Arends said.

Arends said he and other officials considered pushing up the timeline for bids to be sought by six to eight weeks, but they ultimately determined there would be no benefit in doing so.

“If we try to rush the bidding process, if we try to compress the design process, we could be pushing things faster than you’re ready to make a decision on,” Arends told the board. “Or we could be putting documents on the street that we haven’t had a chance to scrub together as a team. And we’d be taking a risk of getting fewer bids because we’re not giving them a longer timeframe to build their backs on.”

Arends said the local construction market — spanning from Interstate 80 in Will County to the Springfield area to the south — is currently strong. There are other large construction projects scheduled to be completed in the Champaign-Urbana area at the same time as PBL’s, but Arends is confident qualified contractors will be available regardless.

“We need to make sure we get their attention, show them why this is going to be a really good project, how it’s very well-coordinated, how it’s going to be laid out and managed so that they know that if they do their job, they can make money,” Arends said.

Construction contracts would be issued in December 2017, with some initial construction work for the new school addition starting in February 2018. Construction would last until August 2019, with the school addition ready to open to students and staff later that month.

“Right now the idea is to mobilize and start and do the excavation and foundation and superstructure work in February or March of 2018 so we can get that building (open) before the winter of ‘18-’19.”

In both the summer of 2018 and summer of 2019, workers would also complete a “medium” renovation to Clara Peterson Elementary School and upgrade the school’s electrical, mechanical and heating/ventilation/air-conditioning systems. About $4 million in mandated health/life safety (HLS) work at both Clara Peterson and PBL High School would also be completed over that same time frame.

“Over those two summers, we have to optimize the time we have when you guys aren’t in session,” Arends told the board. “So in the eight to nine weeks that we have (each summer), we’ve got to really rock and roll. The first summer, in 2018, is when I think we’re going to have to do the majority of the work (in renovating Clara Peterson).”

After construction is finished, the district’s oldest school — PBL Eastlawn School — would be torn down, with the site being turned into a park-like setting, Arends said. Eastlawn’s third- through fifth-graders will be relocating to the new addition at Clara Peterson.



Contingency spending limits

Also at last week’s board meeting, McClure said he would be asking the board in upcoming months to give him the authority to spend up to a certain amount on the construction project without first obtaining the board’s approval.

The idea would be that the superintendent would only utilize such authority if it were an emergency — specifically, a situation where delaying an aspect of the project would cost the district more money or put the project off of schedule.

Such “contingency” spending authority was granted to McClure when PBL Junior High School was built in 2005, he noted.

“If waiting a few hours is going to really hurt or cost something that’s detrimental, this is giving Cliff that authority,” Arends said. “He may never use it, but we recommend it.”

Arends recommended the board give McClure spending authority of up to $25,000 per incident.

“I’ve had projects where we’ve had it up to $100,000,” Arends said. “Those are on $500 million type of jobs where you’re going to run into something bid and you have an emergency and somebody’s got to make a decision.

“But you guys have to find where your comfort zone is on that and move forward.”