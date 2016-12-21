New graphic design course proposed at PBL High School

PAXTON — A new graphic design course would be offered next school year at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School if the school board approves its implementation next month.

The board heard about the proposed class during last Wednesday’s meeting. Art teacher Emily Valencia said she wants to start offering a semester-long course that focuses heavily on how to use Adobe Illustrator, with the class being offered during both the first and second semesters.

Valencia said she already teaches a similar semester-long course that focuses heavily on the use of Adobe Photoshop, which can be used to manipulate photographs and put together fliers and other materials. Given that the course is only offered as a semester-long class, there is not enough time to also teach Adobe Illustrator to the students enrolled in it, Valencia added.

Although they have similar names, Adobe Illustrator and Adobe Photoshop are not the same program, Valencia noted.

“Photoshop is really photo-based, while Illustrator is vector-based, so we learn how to create logos, more business and advertisement stuff,” Valencia said.

Valencia said that with the installation of 18 new iMac computers at the high school over the past summer — which she called a “huge upgrade to our (art) program” — as well as the installation of Adobe Creative Suite on those computers, offering more graphic design courses seems like a good way to utilize the new computer equipment and programs.

“I think it’s a great idea, Emily,” Superintendent Cliff McClure told Valencia.

The board made plans to vote on the proposed course at its January meeting.



Other business

Also at the meeting:

➜ The board accepted donations from Champaign Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram (to be used to buy Christmas gifts for needy students in the district); McNutt Consulting Services (toward high school scoreboards); the Mary Louise “Lou” Rodeen Memorial (for scholarships for band camp for junior students); and the Evangelical Covenant Church (a donation for the homeless).

➜ The board approved a consent agenda, which included the appointment of board members Steve Pacey and Shawn Young to present high school diplomas at commencement on June 2.

➜ The board approved a two-year contract with Ken’s Oil Service of Forrest to provide diesel fuel to the district. Last month, the board voted to seek bids for the providing of diesel fuel. The district’s existing diesel fuel provider’s contract expires Dec. 31. McClure said PBL sought bids in cooperation with the Mahomet-Seymour school district, and the bid from Ken’s Oil Service is the recommended choice from among the three bids received. Other bids were provided by United Fuel and FS, McClure said.

➜ McClure notified the board of the administrator and superintendent evaluation period.

➜ McClure said winter break would begin Dec. 21, with classes resuming on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

➜ McClure said he expects to call a series of committee meetings for immediately prior to a special board meeting to be held Jan. 25. The committees expected to meet that day are the personnel/finance committee and buildings/grounds committee.

➜ The board voted to hire Shelby Brooks as assistant high school softball coach.

➜ The board accepted the resignation of Ray Kennedy as head custodian at Clara Peterson Elementary School, effective Dec. 23.

➜ The board granted the extension of Mindy Duley’s maternity leave, through the rest of the school year.

➜ The board granted a six-week maternity leave to Jennifer Wise.

➜ The board approved the following people serving as volunteer coaches: Rusty Vaughn, Pat Prina and J.J. Harmon (high school softball) and Mike Tipsord, Mike Brehm, Rob Pacey and Sam Schmale (high school boys’ track).

➜ McClure said revenues were down by about $150,000 for this fiscal year, when compared with the revenue amounts at this time last fiscal year. Spending, however, is also down from last year’s to-date levels, by about $100,000, he said.

➜ McClure said he was concerned about the possibility that the district could lose about $300,000 in federal Title I money under proposals reportedly being considered by the Trump administration. “They’re looking at (tuition) waivers and (school) choice, which could really cut into our Title I dollars,” McClure said. “We’re using a lot of these dollars for professional development and computers and things of that nature. ... At least in my opinion, you probably don’t need choice and tuition waivers in rural Central Illinois; we just need to be appropriately funded. We’ve got a good thing going here, in my opinion.”

➜ McClure updated the board about a recent meeting of the district’s policy review committee. McClure said most of the policies that the board will be asked to approve in January are required by the new Elementary and Secondary Education Act. One policy that was discussed at length was one that would set limits for reimbursable travel and boarding expenses of teachers or board members who are attending out-of-town functions. Another proposed policy was one that would align with a new IMRF mandate requiring that discussions regarding a staff member’s retirement incentives be held in open session during a public board meeting.

➜ The board conducted a public hearing regarding its intent to sell $477,000 in working cash fund bonds and approved a resolution regarding the same. McClure said the working cash fund bonds would be issued with the understanding they would only be used to abate the district’s current building bonds, meaning the result would be “rate-neutral” and “revenue-neutral.” The working cash bonds also would help increase the district’s debt limit, allowing more bond money to be borrowed if ever needed. McClure said the district’s debt limitations are “fairly low” — at around $200,000 — but he does not expect more bond money to be sought at this point. With the issuance of the bonds, the district would be allowed a debt limit of around $650,000, McClure said.







