No action on proposal to allow non-resident staff members' children to attend PBL

PAXTON — After months of discussion, the Paxton-Buckley-Loda school board decided to take no action last week on a proposal to allow children of PBL staff members to attend PBL schools when they live outside of the district.

The decision to do nothing came after board members voiced their opinions that allowing non-resident faculty members’ children to attend school here — without offering that same option for the general public — would be considered a negotiated benefit, subject to inclusion in the district’s collective bargaining agreement with the PBL Education Association teachers’ union.

Board members’ opinions on the matter differed from the opinion of the district’s attorney, Chris Miller, who, according to Superintendent Cliff McClure, thinks it would not be considered a benefit if the full tuition of $8,700 per year were to be charged.

“We don’t allow the general public to do this, so why is that not considered a benefit, even at full price?” asked board member Doug Wolken of Paxton.

“I agree,” said board member Steve Pacey of Paxton, a former judge and attorney. “It’s still a benefit. You get a better education (by going to PBL).”

McClure said that under the proposal, the full tuition would be charged, so there would be no “monetary benefit.” But Pacey continued to disagree.

“If we’re doing it only for employees, it’s a benefit, regardless of what they pay,” Pacey said. “If they pay the full bill, it’s still a benefit.”

Charging full tuition was just one option considered to make the proposal a reality. The board also looked into applying for a legislative waiver to reduce the amount of tuition that the non-resident staff member would need to pay. McClure, however, said offering reduced tuition would surely be considered a negotiated benefit.

“Chris (Miller) is not recommending it be negotiated prior to opening up a new contract (with the teachers’ union),” McClure said. “My personal opinion is that one (option) is off the table unless you guys are willing to negotiate that (prior to opening up a new contract).”

Another concern raised by McClure in regards to seeking the legislative waiver was that if the district were to obtain such a waiver, the district might no longer be eligible to receive reimbursement from the state for some of the costs that might be incurred in providing out-of-district students with Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) services, such as special-education services.

Board member Shawn Young of Paxton suggested taking no action and seeing if the teachers’ union wants to negotiate the proposal as a benefit during its next collective bargaining session.

“I say we don’t change it at all, and then we don’t have to worry about it,” added board member Allen Johnson of Lake Iroquois.