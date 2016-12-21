PBL board approves tax levy showing 12% increase

PAXTON — The Paxton-Buckley-Loda school board last week approved a final version of the school district’s 2016 tax levy, which projects a 12.14 percent increase in the amount to be collected from property owners next summer.

The increase is largely due to the anticipated issuance of $31.45 million in building bonds that the district plans to use to build a 63,400-square-foot addition to Clara Peterson Elementary School. With the bonds, residents’ property taxes are expected to rise starting next summer by an estimated $187.39 per year for the owner of a $100,000 home, assuming there are no exemptions.

The bonds are expected to increase the tax levy’s bond rate by about 53 cents per $100 of assessed valuation — from 76 cents to around $1.29. The district is projecting that $2.089 million will be collected from taxpayers for bonds alone next summer, up from $1.2 million last summer.

In all, the levy calls for $9.979 million to be collected next summer from property owners — up by 12.14 percent from this year’s amount of $8.89 million. The total aggregate amount — which does not include taxes collected to pay off bonds — is $7.889 million, up from $7.69 million — a difference of $197,853.

The district’s tax rate is expected to be about 6.16 percent of assessed value, up from 5.66 percent. The tax rate has increased each year since 2012, when it was 5.2 percent. The district’s estimated EAV for 2016, which is used to calculate the tax rate, totals $162 million, up from a 2015 EAV of $157 million.

The district’s main operating fund — the educational fund — is expected to receive $5.9 million in property taxes next summer, a $176,324 increase from this year’s amount of $5.7 million.

Other funds with increases in the levy include: the operations and maintenance fund ($810,000, up from $785,846), IMRF fund ($129,600, up from $122,592), FICA fund ($153,900, up from $137,523), transportation fund ($324,000, up from $314,338), working cash fund ($81,000, up from $78,585), special education fund ($64,800, up from $62,868) and tort liability fund ($413,100, up from $374,534).

There is no health/life safety levy this year. Last year, $78,585 was levied for HLS projects.