PBL to increase its contribution toward academy's tuition

PAXTON — The Paxton-Buckley-Loda school district gave Superintendent Cliff McClure the go-ahead last Wednesday to inform PBL High School students enrolled in the Early College & Career Academy (ECCA) at Parkland College that the district will be increasing the amount it contributes toward their ECCA tuition.

The board made plans to approve raising the district’s contribution by $130. It will mean ECCA students will pay $750 for tuition next semester, with the district paying $1,010.

“I think we can help a little more if that is the board’s intent,” McClure said.

The hike comes seven months after the board decided to fund up to 50 percent of the tuition costs for newly enrolled ECCA students, while also agreeing to have the district pay 100 percent of the tuition for the one PBL student returning to the ECCA next school year.

In 2014-15 — the ECCA’s first in existence — the school board had agreed to pay the full tuition for students enrolled in the academy until they have completed their ECCA courses, so the board last spring decided to stick with that plan for the one student who was to be returning to complete ECCA coursework this school year.

McClure said that of the nine students enrolled in ECCA courses this semester, seven have been paying half of their tuition costs, with the other two attending for free — one due to the district paying full tuition costs and the other due to that student receiving a scholarship.

McClure said the lower-than-anticipated number of students taking ECCA courses has meant that the district has not spent as much as it had budgeted for the program this school year. That has allowed the district to offer the $130 increased contribution toward tuition, McClure said.

The ECCA allows high school students to receive industry certificates or college credit in fields such as automotive repair, computer science, health professions and criminal justice. Eligibility factors include school attendance, grade-point average and being able to qualify for entrance into Parkland College.