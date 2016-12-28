McMullin getting first-hand experience in government as Paxton's first junior alderman

PAXTON — Adam McMullin’s first time attending a meeting of the Paxton City Council won’t be his last.

The 17-year-old junior at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School has at least five more on tap the rest of this school year.

That’s a good thing, too, given that the Bayles Lake teen admittedly doesn’t know too much about how local government functions. The council’s monthly meetings at City Hall, McMullin hopes, will give him a better understanding.

“I want to learn how the city works internally and how things are run, because I’ve never been exposed to that before,” McMullin said.

With his willingness to learn, McMullin appears to be a good fit for the city’s newly created junior alderman program, which allows PBL High School students the chance to serve as a “junior alderman” on the council. McMullin recently was selected from a group of four student applicants to serve as the city’s first junior alderman. McMullin was appointed to serve through the rest of this school year, but he will have a chance to retain his seat when the next round of applications are accepted for the fall semester.

The program is the brainchild of Aldermen Rob Pacey and Mike Wilson and former alderman Alan Meyer.

“We kind of took the idea from Gibson City, which has a similar program,” Pacey said. “We thought it would be a good idea to get some feedback and involvement from some young people in our community.”

As a junior alderman, Pacey said, McMullin will not be able to vote on matters that come before the council. He will also not be able to sit in on closed sessions.

“But he’s going to get all of our (meeting) agendas, all of our budget items, and he’ll participate in the committee meetings that he’s assigned to,” Pacey said. “He’ll get all the pertinent communication that any other alderman would get, and we’ll ask for his feedback on various projects. He’s just not going to be voting or participating in closed session.”

McMullin attended his first council meeting earlier this month. During the meeting, Pacey introduced McMullin to aldermen and other city officials present, and the council approved a resolution to implement the junior alderman program.

McMullin said he is expected to be sworn-in at the January meeting, then hit the ground running on learning anything and everything he can about Paxton’s government operation.

Pacey will serve as McMullin’s mentor over the next several months. That arrangement works out well, since Pacey sees McMullin at school practically every day. Pacey works as the school district’s instructional technology specialist, and he also serves as an assistant coach for PBL High School’s track and cross country teams, of which McMullin is a member.

“He’s going to walk me through some of the stuff, and if I ever have any questions, I’ll just go to him,” McMullin said of Pacey. “He’ll be the one guiding me along the way.”

Pacey said he thinks McMullin will be a “good fit” as a junior alderman because he has shown an ability to take on a challenge. In addition to serving as executive secretary of the student council this school year, McMullin is involved in a number of other activities at PBL, including math team, scholastic bowl, golf, cross country and track.

“He’s been involved in a wide range of activities at PBL — from golf to track to cross country to service club — and he’s gone on a couple of community-service trips to the Mississippi Delta,” Pacey said. “And he’s very highly ranked academically in his class. He actually also participates on one of our committees here at school — it’s a technology committee that includes teachers, administrators and students from various buildings, and he serves on that. He’s looking to prepare for college and beyond, so we thought he would be a pretty good fit amongst the applicants we had.”

Pacey said McMullin’s application for the junior alderman program “just kind of jumped out” when compared with the other applications submitted by other students.

Pacey noted that McMullin also stood out by meeting with aldermen before his appointment as a junior alderman was discussed.

“It’s a new program, so kids having interest (in it) and actually going through with it are two different things,” Pacey noted.

McMullin said he first heard about the junior alderman program on the school’s morning announcements.

“It just seemed like a pretty cool opportunity ... to be able to serve on the city council when only very few people are able to do that,” McMullin said. “They make pretty important decisions — decisions that run the town. So I thought it would be pretty cool to see what that’s like.”

McMullin said he is looking forward to bringing the perspective and opinions of the community’s young people to the council’s attention.

“A lot of students haven’t been to a city council meeting before — I don’t know a single student who’s gone to one of them — so I think it should be nice to bring some of those views that haven’t been heard,” McMullin said.

As far as his goals for improving the town, McMullin said he has not thought that far ahead yet.

“The first few meetings, I’ll just kind of see what it’s about and what they actually get really into, and after that I’ll maybe put together some ideas, but right now I’m just trying to get used to it, I guess,” McMullin said.

McMullin — who lives at Bayles Lake in southern Iroquois County with his parents, Kelly and Jennifer McMullin; 15-year-old sister, Bridget, a sophomore at PBL; and 13-year-old brother, Liam, an eighth-grader at PBL — said his parents “think it’s really cool” that he has become a junior alderman.

“I hadn’t really shown any interest in politics at all before,” McMullin noted. “My sister, she’s only 15, but she was keeping up with the election a lot — she had a lot of views on stuff that I hadn’t really thought about before. So (my parents) were kind of surprised because I hadn’t expressed any interest in it, but they thought it was really cool that I was doing stuff like this.”

McMullin has lived in the area since fifth grade, when he moved here from Chicago. McMullin said he feels getting involved in the community is important.

“I definitely feel more, like, attached to this town than I did to Chicago,” he said. “Here I’m attached to the things going on, and a lot of it I participate in, so I find that really cool.”

Whether McMullin ends up someday becoming a real alderman remains to be seen. He’ll be eligible in about 11 months, when he turns 18.

“I don’t know,” McMullin said. “Right now, I kind of want to do something — to become like a chemist or scientist or something like that — but while I’m not working it would be really cool to be an alderman. And if this goes well and I get some experience, I think it could be something I’d do in the future.”

Pacey said there is a possibility more than one junior alderman could be appointed for next fall’s semester, but it depends on the interest of students.

Pacey hopes this first “trial run” for the junior alderman program shows its value.

“The idea is to have young people be a little bit more civic-minded, hopefully, in seeing the process of how our council works,” Pacey said. “And hopefully in the future, Adam McMullin and others will be in a position to contribute to other governmental units down the road, whether that’s the Paxton City Council or in some other community hundreds of miles away.

“One of the problems we have currently — and it’s not just a Paxton problem; it’s a widespread problem, especially in Illinois, with as many units of government as we have — is that people aren’t volunteering to serve on boards of committees; people aren’t running for elected office nearly as much as they were decades ago. So we just want to give the young people an opportunity to participate so we hopefully have some improved government in the future.’