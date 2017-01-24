Busy Hands Preschool in Gibson City closing at end of school year

GIBSON CITY — Busy Hands Preschool has announced that the 2016-17 school year will be its last.

Housed within the First Christian Church in Gibson City for the past 44 years, the nonprofit preschool notified its students’ families of the news last week.

“Unfortunately, it is no longer financially feasible to keep our program viable,” the preschool’s Stephanie Johnson said in a news release. “We have endured several years of factors outside of our control that have brought us to this decision — one that we do not make lightly. Running a preschool program in a not-for-profit setting is challenging. There were many factors that we have taken into consideration.”

Johnson said the Busy Hands Preschool board has assured families that “we will end the school year with all the great offerings we have built our program on — a safe, positive, nurturing environment where children feel comfortable learning both academically and socially.”

Johnson said the preschool would like to thank the community for its support over the decades.

“Busy Hands has been the foundation of education for thousands of children,” Johnson said. “We want to thank all of the current and past generations of Busy Hands families, the First Christian Church family and all of the past teachers, staff and countless volunteers who have supported the mission of Busy Hands Preschool. It has been a true pleasure serving our Busy Hands families, teachers, our community and surrounding communities for the past 44 years.

“We have been blessed throughout the years that the mission and vision of Dr. Hugh and the late Barbara Reynolds was so passionately supported,” Johnson added.

A celebration of the preschool’s 44 years in Gibson City is being planned for the end of this school year, Johnson said. The celebration will include “both current and past students, families, teachers and anyone in the community who would like to join in celebrating such a special program,” Johnson said.

Anyone with questions is asked to call Johnson at 217-781-2144 or Lori Kristensen at 217-714-4474.