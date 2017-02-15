Bleacher repairs at Zimmerman Field eyed

PAXTON — The Paxton-Buckley-Loda school board is expected to discuss and possibly take action tonight on seeking bids for the repair of the bleachers at Zimmerman Field at PBL High School.

Also listed on the agenda for tonight’s meeting, which begins at 7 p.m. in the board room at the unit office inside PBL Junior High School, are:

➜ A discussion about 2017 summer maintenance projects.

➜ The approval of a consent agenda that includes the affirmation of staff members’ resignations, the approval of donations to the district, the affirmation of volunteer coaches, a report on high school guidance visits, a budget report, the approval of tenured teachers and the approval of disposing of technology items deemed no longer useful to the district.

➜ The approval of the district’s school calendar for 2017-18.

➜ The approval of policies and procedures related to preparing and updating disclosures.

➜ A report on financial projections.

➜ A discussion regarding the renewal of the school district’s intergovernmental agreement with the Paxton Park District, which allows the park district to use PBL facilities for its programs.

➜ The approval of contracts for a construction manager and architect for the district’s upcoming building and renovation project. Following that action, the board will hear a report on the status of the project.

➜ A report on the PBL backpack program.

➜ Approval of the creation of the Panther Pals student activity account.

➜ A closed session to discuss the appointment, employment, compensation, discipline, performance or dismissal of specific employees of the district, with possible action to follow.