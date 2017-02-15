ROE head presents overview of operations and services

PAXTON — Champaign-Ford Regional Office of Education Superintendent Jane Quinlan addressed the Ford County Board at its invitation Monday night.

Quinlan presented an overview of the Regional Office of Education’s operations and services.

The Champaign-Ford region is the 10th largest of 35 in Illinois. It serves 26,200 students and 16 public school districts — including Paxton-Buckley-Loda and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley in Ford County. It is funded one-third by fees for services, one-third by state grants and one-third by federal grants. Six percent of the budget is covered by the two counties on a prorated basis by the equalized assessed value of their real estate.

The office passes through $18 million of Champaign County facility sales taxes to the school districts based on their enrollment. Both the GCMS and PBL school districts receive a small portion of that money because they encompass only portions of Champaign County.

Quinlan said ROE staff perform school inspections and issue occupation and building permits. Staff train bus drivers and provide criminal background checks on those seeking substitute teacher certification. Once certified, those subs can teach in any school in the two counties.

The office also provides licensing for the 9,000 certified educators in the two counties. The office renewed 1,000 certificates just last year.

Office staff provided 200 teacher training sessions last year. Quinlan said teachers in nonpublic schools are invited to attend. The office also provides human resources technical support. The office supports districts with programs to address truancy and student homelessness.

The Champaign-Ford office that has been located in Rantoul since 1979 will move to Champaign in March. The new office will be located in north Champaign in a building just off of Olympian Drive at the Interstate 57 exit, west of Prospect Avenue, at 3355 Big Pine Trail.

Owned by TAG Along Associates, it has been renovated to meet the office’s needs. The office has secured a 10-year lease with guaranteed rent. Quinlan said she believes the new location “will be very convenient” for people coming from both counties.



Other business

Also Monday night:

➜ The board approved several resolutions. It approved contracts between the sheriff’s office and Gibson City for law enforcement services for $16,000 and with Cabery for $3,629. The board also allowed the sheriff’s office to raise fees for serving papers to $30, bonding to $20 and weekender or work release jailing to $15 per day.

➜ The board reappointed Kirk Rock to the zoning board of appeals and appointed Michael Bleich to the public building commission.

➜ The board authorized the hiring of a deputy or chief deputy in the treasurer’s office. The current chief deputy is retiring next month.

➜ The board received a written report from Circuit Clerk Kim Evans containing a summary of the delinquent fees and fines collected by Credit Collection Partners. In two years the company has collected $63,600 of more than $1 million in outstanding fees. Evans said the fees “go way back.” The oldest one collected was from 2004. Evans said her office fields calls from delinquent payers who are asking, ”How can I get them to leave me alone?” Evans said she tells them to pay what they owe.

➜ State’s Attorney Andrew Killian reported on a new software program, Gavel, being used in his office. Killian said both he and Evans can use the program, which manages offenders’ fees and costs and makes clear what they owe and breaks it down into monthly payments. “It is efficient and makes obligations clearer,” Killian said. “This will end up saving us money,” added board member Tim Nuss of Roberts. The program has been paid for from the two offices’ budgets and did not come from the general fund.