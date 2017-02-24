Clara Peterson Elementary School may pilot 'backpack program' this spring

PAXTON — Clara Peterson Elementary School Principal Amanda Wetherell continues to pursue the implementation of a program that would provide needy kids at her school with food to take home twice a month.

Wetherell gave an overview of the so-called “PBL Backpack Program” during last Wednesday’s meeting of the Paxton-Buckley-Loda school board.

Wetherell said she and guidance counselor Stacy Johnson have been working for a couple of months to organize the program. Wetherell said she hopes to be able to pilot the program at her school this spring, with the intention of making it a permanent fixture at Clara Peterson starting next fall if it is deemed a success.

“We see a great need in my building — and I’m sure it’s across the district — for the kiddos who are coming in hungry, leaving hungry, asking to take food home with them, just things like that,” Wetherell said. “So (Johnson) and I felt kind of compelled to do something to address this.”

The program would be similar to one started in the nearby Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley school district. GCMS’s backpack program involves the assistance of a food pantry in Gibson City, which orders all of the food that is eventually placed in backpacks and discretely given to students in need.

“What they do is the food pantry in Gibson City orders food for them, and they pack the food for them, and every other Friday there’s a group of administrators and teachers who pick up the backpacks and deliver them to lockers for these kiddos,” Wetherell said.

Wetherell said she and Johnson are now trying to see “how we can make this happen at Clara Peterson.”

“What we want to do is start really small-scale and just pilot it for the month of April and May, just to kind of see how this would work and work out some kinks and things for it,” Wetherell said.

Wetherell said she recently had lunch with members of the Paxton Area Ministerial Association to share ideas and get feedback on the proposal — and to see if local churches would be willing to help.

“Where we are right now is many of those churches want to donate to us — they want to collect granola bars and they want to collect macaroni and cheese; they want to collect something to help us at least get this going so we can pilot the program,” Wetherell said.

Pro-Type Printing in Paxton has also donated $500 toward starting the program.

“We didn’t expect that at all,” Wetherell said. “All of a sudden in the last couple of weeks, it’s just really snowballed. We have a lot of people wanting to help.

“Now we’re trying to kind of wrap our heads around what this will look like. So I’m working with (Superintendent) Cliff (McClure) to just kind of get it tied up — things like where it would be located, how we would operate it.

“One thing we need to figure out is if this is something we do as our own entity — if we have to be our own food pantry through the school — which we can do if we need to,” Wetherell added. “Or perhaps the Hands of Christ Food Pantry (in Paxton) would let us work under them.”

Wetherell stressed that “these are just discussions and conversations we’re having right now to find out how to best do this.” She said nothing had been decided.

Wetherell said PBL Eastlawn School Principal Barry Wright has offered to allow his school to be used for the storage of food for the program. But like much of the other details of the program, where to store the food has not been finalized.

“I need to speak to the health department about that to make sure that’s an appropriate place for it,” Wetherell said.

Wetherell said her goal is to help 30 to 40 kids at Clara Peterson through the program. They would receive food on two Fridays in April and two Fridays in May while the program is being piloted.

“We’ll see how this works out with packing food, ordering food, delivering food, and then if it’s successful and we can have the money to sustain this, I would like in the fall to hopefully expand it to more of our students who receive free or reduced (price) lunch, just at Clara Peterson,” Wetherell said.

McClure told the board that if the pilot program is to be launched in April as proposed, the board would need to be prepared to approve the proposal at its meeting in March.

“There are some things that need to be agreed upon,” McClure noted. “I need to check on a few more things (before approval can occur).”

The board’s vice president, Dave Dowling of Paxton, said he thinks a local food pantry or other nonprofit 501(c)3 organization should be the entity operating the proposed program, not the school district. That way, donations are tax-deductible.

Other board members agreed.