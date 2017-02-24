PBL superintendent skeptical of governor's pledge for school funding

PAXTON — Despite Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner’s pledge to increase funding for the state’s public school districts in his annual budget address last Wednesday, the Paxton-Buckley-Loda school district’s superintendent remains concerned about whether that promise actually becomes reality.

Superintendent Cliff McClure told the school board during last Wednesday’s meeting that Rauner’s speech contained some “good news,” in particular his pledge to fully fund general state aid (GSA) and funding for transportation services, plus his promise to maintain categorical payments to school districts at their existing levels.

But McClure also was quick to point out that history has shown that promises often end up being broken — especially those from the state government. McClure noted that PBL still has not received one categorical payment this fiscal year, which began last July.

“Our first payment usually arrives in September, the second one around November/December, so we are running way behind in categoricals,” McClure said. “Our next payment is due (to be received) on March 15.

“I’ve talked many times with (state Sen.) Jason Barickman and (state Rep.) Tom Bennett about categoricals, so they are well aware of the problem; they know the issue. It’s just the state is out of money.”

Based on that history, McClure is skeptical of Rauner’s pledge to maintain funding for categoricals.

“You can fund them at the same amount all you want, but unless you actually disperse the money, that doesn’t help,” McClure said. “I appreciate Gov. Rauner telling us they’re going to fund categoricals next year and that GSA and transportation are fully funded, but you actually have to receive the money before it’s making good on a promise.”

Rick Brackmann, director of the Ford County Special Education Cooperative, which serves the PBL and the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley school districts, said he, too, remains concerned about the state’s ability to fund public schools.

“I would just kind of piggyback on what Mr. McClure said,” Brackmann told the board. “They’re talking about increasing general state aid, but one of the things they talked about doing is taking away some special-ed revenue — it’s called funding for children with disabilities — and just throwing that into the general state aid pot. That would impact PBL. Somewhere between $200,000 and $300,000 we would lose. So kind of what they’re doing is smoke and mirrors; it’s kind of like taking from Peter to pay Paul.

“It’s a nice idea to fully fund GSA, but they’re just asking from other money; they’re really not funding it.”

While Rauner has promised to increase funding for schools, he also has proposed a “permanent property tax freeze,” McClure said, noting that property taxes are “our most reliable source of revenue.” McClure said he is not necessarily opposed to a property tax freeze in Illinois — “as long as the state’s going to start doing their part” on school funding.

“I don’t want it to sound like I’m against property tax freezes, but they have to do their part, meaning the state,” McClure said.

McClure said rural school districts with limited property tax revenue would be impacted more by a property tax freeze than larger districts, in particular those in the Chicago area, with much higher property values and larger tax bases. McClure noted that the wealthier a district is, the less it relies on GSA and categorical payments from the state. Affluent districts, he said, can get by on their property tax revenue.

“The more that we’re relying on GSA and these categoricals, the bigger hit we take,” McClure said. “I mean, these affluent districts that have lots of property wealth, they’re not getting hit as hard as we are, or other districts that are even worse off than us. So when we’re dependant on the state like we are, it impacts us worse than it does districts that are affluent. They don’t rely on state funding as much as we do.”



Other business

Also at last Wednesday’s school board meeting:

➜ Brackmann said the special education cooperative had $375,505 in its bank account, up from the $336,893 with which it started the fiscal year in July. “Nothing out of the ordinary has come up so far, in terms of revenue and expenditures,” he said.

➜ Brackmann said he would be presenting the board in upcoming months with “statistics related to special education,” including the number of students the co-op serves and other data. Brackmann said he usually would be prepared to do so at the February meeting, but he was unable to last week because the Illinois State Board of Education has changed the computer programs used for special education reporting. “My office had to switch over to the new system, and those numbers won’t be available until the end of the month,” Brackmann said, “so I will report on those later this year.”

➜ The board voted 6-0, with board member Steve Pacey of Paxton absent, to approve the district’s calendar for the 2017-18 school year. McClure said the calendar is closely aligned to that of the GCMS school district, as a result of the two districts using the same special education cooperative. The only significant changes from an earlier version of the calendar are that PBL will start school a day earlier and let out a day earlier for Christmas break. McClure said that the calendars for the 2018-19 and 2019-20 school years will be different due to the anticipated construction of a 63,000-square-foot addition to Clara Peterson Elementary School over that time frame. “We’re going to need some extended summers to complete the work,” McClure said. “We’ll probably try to close school as early as possible and open as late as possible, so it will be a little bit different during the construction period.”

➜ McClure said the district had received $31.4 million from the sale of bonds for the construction of the new addition to Clara Peterson, plus $237,000 in capitalized interest and $477,000 in working cash. McClure said PMA, a firm hired to manage the district’s bonds for the construction project, had completed an investment schedule and was currently working on “actually investing the money.” McClure said he expected PMA to have “everything invested” by Feb. 17.

➜ McClure said the district was “very close” to finalizing a contract with the architectural firm that will be responsible for the design of the new school addition. As soon as the contract with the architect is complete, a separate contract with a construction management firm will be completed.

➜ Now that the financial aspects of the construction project are in place, McClure said the district’s immediate priority on the project will be design work. McClure said he and several other school district employees met with architects a week earlier to talk about the design of the new school addition. “I think we’re getting to a point where they know the uses that we really want (in the addition), because we keep narrowing it down,” McClure said. To get some ideas on how the new school addition might look, McClure said he joined several administrators and teachers on a trip to Carrie Busey Elementary School in Champaign, which has “got some things that we’re looking at — some 21st Century learning (features), shared spaces, some moving walls.” McClure said he would ask for staff members’ feedback regarding things they liked and did not like.

➜ The board voted 6-0 to approve a resolution for preparing and updating financial disclosures. The resolution requires McClure, the district’s financial officer, to update the board and the district’s bonding company regarding the district’s financial positioning at least once a year. McClure said he expects to hire the firm Chapman & Cutler for assistance in making the necessary filings.

➜ McClure suggested the board hold a special meeting in early March to discuss the proposed repair of the bleachers at Zimmerman Field at PBL High School, plus maintenance projects eyed for this summer in the district. During the special meeting, the board is expected to vote on whether to solicit bids for the bleacher project.

➜ McClure said he would give a report on financial projections for the district, likely in late February or early March. “We just switched over to new projection software,” McClure said. “We’ve uploaded everything, but we’ve had to do a re-upload, so it’s been kind of a slow process. So we’ll be meeting on that, getting that going. This new projection software is pretty powerful, but it’s going to take a learning curve to learn it all.”

➜ McClure said he had spoken with Neal McKenry, the recreation director for the Paxton Park District, regarding the annual renewal of the school district’s intergovernmental agreement with the park district. The agreement charges the park district a yearly fee for using school district facilities to hold park district programs. The agreement is expected to be voted on at the school board’s March meeting. “I’m not suggesting any changes for this year in either the policy or the amount (of the fee),” McClure told the board. “I did, however, tentatively discuss potentially increasing the amount after this year.” PBL currently charges $6,500 to the park district as its annual fee.

➜ McClure said he would like the district to use some additional Title 1 funds it has received from the federal government to buy some “kits for science,” which would be shared between the district’s two elementary schools. McClure said he would bring a proposal to the board for its consideration.

➜ McClure said he hopes to discuss with the nonprofit PBL Education Foundation the possibility of buying a couple of additional Chromebook carts for use at the high school and junior high, plus “some other purchases at the elementary schools.”

➜ The board approved the creation of a student activity account for the Panther Pals program, which matches regular-education students with special-education students in order to build relationships between them. Donations toward the Panther Pals program will be placed into the account.

➜ The board accepted the resignation of Lindsey Gerdes as assistant coach of the high school girls’ basketball team. Gerdes said she plans to spend more time with her family and focus more on class.

➜ The board approved teacher Lisa Niewold’s request for maternity leave and a leave of absence that will span from this summer through the start of the second semester of the 2017-18 school year.

➜ The board accepted the resignation of Kaylee Genzel as secretary at Clara Peterson Elementary School. Genzel said she is leaving her job in order to continue her education full-time at Illinois State University.

➜ The board accepted the resignation of Amanda Ogden as high school English teacher, effective at the end of this school year.

➜ The board approved Edward Powers serving as a volunteer coach for high school baseball and Rob Pacey as a volunteer coach for junior high track.