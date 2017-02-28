GCMS school district may open its own preschool

By ROSS BROWN

GIBSON CITY — The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley school board voted Monday night to explore the possibility of opening a new district-run preschool in the fall.

The move comes as Busy Hands Preschool in Gibson City is set to close in May.

GCMS Superintendent Jeremy Darnell said that only 40 percent of incoming kindergarten students attend a preschool. Darnell said the district is eligible for a federal grant to provide a pre-kindergarten program for students.

Costs for a teacher, a paraprofessional and classroom supply total $100,000 per year, according to Darnell, and could serve up to 40 students each year. Darnell said at-risk and low-income students would be given first priority.

To reduce costs, Darnell said that bus service would be limited to the regular morning and afternoon routes, with no service at noon.

Darnell said that he will explore the opportunity to open a preschool in the coming months and that the board should be able to make a final decision during the summer.

The new preschool would be separate from the Early Childhood Enrichment preschool program that the district already provides to students with learning disabilities.

Darnell said there is room for one classroom in GCMS Elementary School to serve as a preschool classroom.



Other business

Also at Monday’s meeting:

➜ The board approved the hiring of Jesse McFarling as the new director of the Ford County Special Education Cooperative. McFarling will replace Rick Brackmann, who is retiring at the end of the current school year. McFarling, a Fisher resident, currently serves as principal of the Pavilion Foundation School in Champaign and formerly was a special-education teacher at Centennial High School in Champaign.

➜ The board approved the resignation of eighth-grade science teacher Carol Bierman, high school home economics teacher Cindy Wade and speech language pathologist Kim Young, all effective at the conclusion of the current school year.

➜ The board approved the retirement of fourth-grade teacher Cheryl Hasenaur, effective at the end of the 2018-19 school year, and special education teacher Debbie Hohulin, effective at the end of the 2019-20 school year.

➜ The board approved the non-renewal of speech pathologist Cheryl Carlson at the conclusion of the current school year.

➜ The board approved language amendments to the administrative contracts of Kyle Bielfeldt, Mike Allen, Justin Kean, Chris Garard, Jeremy Darnell, Erin Nuss and KiLee McFerren to comply with Teachers Retirement System (TRS) expectations.

➜ The board approved the hiring of Taylor Leake as high school girls’ assistant track coach and Jessica Johnson and Ali Cowell as volunteer girls’ track coaches, all for the 2017 season.

➜ The board approved the resignation of Joan Ricks as GCMS Middle School newspaper club sponsor.

➜ The board approved the hiring of Jill Doran as GCMS Middle School cheerleading coach for the 2017-18 school year.

➜ The board approved a 2017 mowing contract. The bid for the entire year was for $410 and came from Jason Mackinson, who has mowed the school grounds in previous years.

➜ The board approved protocol for “asthma episode emergency response.” Under the protocol, simple asthma episodes are dealt with on a regular basis, while more complex cases involve contacting medical personnel immediately, Darnell said.

➜ The board discussed fees for the 2017-18 school year. Darnell said there would be a slight increase in registration, meal and driver’s education fees. Also, band students would be assessed a $50 activity fee, which Darnell said would go toward equipment purchases. Final numbers will be voted on at the March board meeting.

