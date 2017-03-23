$54,000 in HLS work approved by Ludlow Grade School board

- Our Sites
LUDLOW — The Ludlow Grade School board last week approved a 10-year health and life safety report that calls for a little more than $54,000 worth of work on the school building.
Architect David Henebry prepared the report, which draws attention to three areas.
They include adding new corridor doors, the change of a cafeteria exit door and replacement of existing wire glass and replacing with new glass by the office.
Total cost of the work was placed at $54,600.
The report will be sent to the Champaign-Ford Regional Office of Education, which will forward it for review by the Illinois State Board of Education.
Internet proposal approved
The board also approved a five-year e-rate proposal from Mediacom to provide internet service at a cost of $1,100 a month, the same amount charged under the previous contract.
Superintendent Dru Lobmaster said the new internet service will provide double the band width.
Other business
The board also:
➜ Approved the purchase of a 20-inch floor scrubber from Danville Paper & Supply at a cost of $4,100.
➜ Learned PARCC testing for grades three through eight will begin April 11.
➜ Set eighth-grade graduation for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 25. The last day of the school year will be the following day.
➜ Learned the school music program will be presented at 6:30 p.m. May 11.
➜ Heard from Principal Tanya Turner that the school will hold a Jump Rope for Heart event with a goal of raising $300.
➜ Changed the date of a teacher institute day from April 6 to April 17 so staff can attend a Mediation to Restore Respect program presented by the Regional Office of Education in Champaign. There will be no school that day.
