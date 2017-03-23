Design of new school addition being studied at PBL

PAXTON — A group of school district staff and board members, plus the district’s architects and construction management firm, started working last Friday on the design of a 63,000-square-foot addition to Clara Peterson Elementary School in Paxton.

Superintendent Cliff McClure told the Paxton-Buckley-Loda school board last Wednesday that the so-called “design team” would hold its first meeting Friday, with biweekly meetings occurring through the duration of the project

The group — comprising administrators, teachers, two school board members and representatives of PBL’s architectural firm, Gorski-Reifsteck Architecture of Champaign, and construction management firm, Gilbane of Chicago — will use the meetings to narrow down potential design options and provide recommendations to the board for its consideration.

“It’ll be fulfilling the needs of both the board and staff to make sure the expectations are met during the design process,” McClure said.

The schematic design process is “really what sets the scope and character of the building,” said Chuck Reifsteck of Gorski-Reifsteck Architecture.

Last Friday, the design team was expected to discuss “a lot of topics” related to the design of the building, Reifsteck said, in order to “understand what the expectations are about the building itself, the way the classrooms are laid out, the mechanical system, the sustainability of the project, that type of thing, and get all of that on the table so we can do our expectations better.”

Reifsteck said the design team would provide updates to the board at each regular monthly meeting.

Reifsteck said that so far, work completed related to the facility’s design has included entering a model of the existing Clara Peterson space into a three-dimensional computer system. The model will be used “in our design tool,” Reifsteck said.

Also, a group of PBL teachers and administrators recently toured Carrie Busey School in Champaign, one of the newer schools in that community, to see what aspects of the school’s design they might like to see included in Paxton’s new school addition. The design team was expected to discuss opinions during last Friday’s meeting.

Today, Reifsteck said, “we’re really ready to launch into the fun stuff. The base work is done, so we can really start designing the building, so you’ll start seeing some things pretty fast.”

Construction manager Jim Arends of Gilbane said that following completion of the building’s design, bids would be sought for the construction side of the project — likely after Thanksgiving. Construction contracts would be up for approval in January 2018, so that mobilization can occur on Valentine’s Day in 2018.

Last week, the board approved a contract with Gorski-Reifsteck to provide architectural services for the project.



Other business

Also at last week’s meeting:

➜ The board approved the renewal of an intergovernmental agreement between the school district and Paxton Park District, which allows the park district to use school district facilities for its athletic programs in return for payment of a $6,000 annual fee.

➜ The board approved a list of maintenance projects planned for this summer and the release of bid specifications for the replacement of Zimmerman Field’s bleachers. McClure said there are around $150,000 in summer maintenance projects budgeted. Meanwhile, Reifsteck said he was still working on drawings for bleacher project, which is being completed in order to meet code requirements that govern bleachers.

➜ In his monthly treasurer’s report, McClure said the district has spent $700,000 less than it had at this time last fiscal year. However, he said that a lack of revenue from the state has led to continued financial difficulty this fiscal year.

➜ The board approved a maternity leave request from Casey Knoll, starting at the end of this school year.

➜ The board approved a maternity leave request from Rachel Dewey, through Oct. 9 of the 2017-18 school year.

➜ The board approved a leave of absence request from Katie Grice for fall 2017.

➜ The board approved the resignations of Margaret Seibring as junior high cheerleading coach, effective immediately; Kathleen Dowling as a fifth-grade teacher at PBL Eastlawn School, effective at the end of this school year; and Diane Kaiser as a special education teacher, effective at the end of the 2019-20 school year pending confirmation that she is eligible for retirement incentives.

➜ The board approved the reassignment of Diane Kaiser from a special education teacher at Clara Peterson Elementary School to special education teacher at PBL Eastlawn School; Michelle Rolon from Eastlawn fourth-grade special education teacher to CDA; and Lacey Smith to Eastlawn fifth-grade teacher.

➜ The board approved a contract with Russ Leigh & Associates. The district will pay a $6,300 fee for the accounting firm to complete the district’s audit for the 2017 fiscal year.

➜ The board approved the purchase of technology for use in the district’s schools. The total amount to be spent is $26,754, of which $15,090 would be reimbursed to the district by the nonprofit PBL Education Foundation. The foundation recently approved providing the district with $15,090 for two new Chromebook carts — carrying 25 Chromebooks apiece — for use at the junior high and high school. The district, meanwhile, will use Title I funds to buy an additional Chromebook cart and a 10-pack of iPads for use at Clara Peterson Elementary School.

➜ The board made plans to vote in April on the purchase of materials for a new science curriculum called Inspire Science. The price is expected to be about $51,000, which can come out of the district’s Title I budget.

➜ Tara Tighe, the district’s director of curriculum, instruction and assessment, said the annual PARCC testing window is set for April 3-28. Also, SAT testing is set for April 5, and Measure of Academic Progress testing is slated for May 1-26.

➜ The board agreed to hold SAT testing for junior students at St. Mary Catholic Church’s parish hall in Paxton. This will be the first year the district is offering the SAT. It had been offering the ACT. About 50 juniors participated in a practice SAT exam recently to get used to the new testing format, PBL High School Principal Travis Duley said.

➜ The board voted in favor of a two-year contract extension with the district’s transportation service provider, Illinois Central School Bus.

➜ The board approved 2016-17 certified and ESP seniority lists and made plans to vote on a reduction-in-force list in April.

➜ The board voted to authorize the superintendent to submit proposed bid specifications to the Illinois State Board of Education for the ISBE’s approval. If approved by the ISBE, the district intends to seek bids from food service management providers. Moving to a food service management company would allow for some substantial savings in providing meals to students, McClure said. The district pays an average of about $2 per meal currently, which is well above the national average of the cost paid by food service management companies, which ranges from 91 cents to $1.10, McClure said. The food would cost less for PBL because a food service management firm would also be buying food for districts across the nation, making PBL part of a “huge purchasing group,” McClure said. If a food service management company is hired, PBL would pay an annual fee to the company, which would supply all of the district’s food, just not the labor. “The only labor that would be turned over to the bid winner would be the food service manager themselves,” McClure said. “And then we would also have the advantage of having a dietician and lots of professional development for our staff.”

➜ The board held a public hearing regarding an amended budget for the 2017 fiscal year, which ends June 30. The amended budget was put on public display in January. It was approved unanimously following the hearing. “The biggest reason for amending the budget was that we’re running out of transportation money because the state is not paying our transportation payments,” McClure said. “I believe at some point we’ll get them, but we’re not receiving them in a timely manner, so we’re going to have to begin to transfer money out of the education fund into the transportation fund to pay for transportation (services).” The amended budget reflects the transfer of dollars out of the education fund and into the transportation fund. It also reflects the receipt of $31 million in additional revenue in the site and construction fund, as well as working cash fund bonds that were put in the district’s debt service fund.