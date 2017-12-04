PBL board eyes hiring of construction manager

PAXTON — The Paxton-Buckley-Loda school board may approve a contract tonight with a construction management firm to oversee the completion of a 63,400-square-foot addition to Clara Peterson Elementary School in Paxton.

The measure is listed on the agenda for tonight’s meeting, which begins at 7 p.m. in the board room in the PBL unit office.

Superintendent Cliff McClure said Tuesday that he has been working to finalize details of the contract, which would be with Chicago-based Gilbane, but that he was not sure if it would be ready for approval in time for the meeting.

“When projects are this large, the contract is bigger, so there’s a lot more language that goes into it,” McClure said.

In March, the board approved a contract with Gorski-Reifsteck Architecture of Champaign to provide architectural services for the school addition project.

In addition to overseeing the construction of the school addition, Gilbane would also be responsible for overseeing the renovation of the existing Clara Peterson Elementary School space and the renovation of PBL High School. All of those projects are being funded through a $34 million bond referendum approved by voters in November.

Construction manager Jim Arends of Gilbane said in March that following completion of the school addition’s design, bids would be sought for the construction side of the project — likely after Thanksgiving. Construction contracts would then be up for approval in January 2018, so that mobilization can occur on Valentine’s Day in 2018.

Construction of the school addition would last until August 2019, with the school addition ready to open to students and staff later that month.

After construction is finished, the school district’s oldest school — PBL Eastlawn School — would be torn down, with the site being turned into a park-like setting, Arends said. Eastlawn’s third- through fifth-graders will be relocating to the new addition at Clara Peterson.



Other business

Also at tonight’s meeting, which is open to the public:

➜ The board is expected to approve a consent agenda, which includes the approval of minutes of the March meeting, the affirmation of staff members’ resignations, the approval of donations to the district, the affirmation of volunteer coaches, the approval of 2017-18 IESA membership, an update on summer maintenance projects, a high school guidance report and a “budget-to-actual” report for March.

➜ The board will hear a report from the district’s policy review committee.

➜ The board is expected to approve a proposed science curriculum for kindergarten through fifth grade. The new science curriculum is called Inspire Science. The price for the curriculum materials is expected to be about $51,000, which can come out of the district’s Title I budget.

➜ The board is expected to take action on a “Senate Bill 7 sequence of honorable dismissal list.”

➜ The board will hold a discussion about student handbooks, the faculty handbook, the athletic code of conduct, the coaches handbook and acceptable-use policy for 2017-18.

➜ The board will discuss proposed fees for 2017-18 for student registration, lunch, breakfast, Advanced Placement/dual credit courses and driver’s education courses.

➜ The board is expected to approve student insurance fees for 2017-18.

➜ The board is expected to approve a contract with Twin City Energy Services to supply the district with natural gas.

➜ The board will meet in closed session to discuss the appointment, employment, compensation, discipline, performance or dismissal of specific employees of the district.