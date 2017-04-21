PBL board set to vote on construction manager contract

PAXTON — The Paxton-Buckley-Loda school board will hold a special meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, to approve a contract with a construction management firm to oversee the completion of a 63,400-square-foot addition to Clara Peterson Elementary School in Paxton.

The measure is one of two items listed on the agenda for the meeting, which will be held in the board room in the PBL unit office.

Superintendent Cliff McClure said recently that he had been working to finalize details of the contract, which would be with Chicago-based Gilbane.

In addition to overseeing the construction of the school addition, Gilbane would also be responsible for overseeing the renovation of the existing Clara Peterson Elementary School space and the renovation of PBL High School. All of those projects are being funded through a $34 million bond referendum approved by voters in November.

Construction of the school addition is expected to last until August 2019, with the school addition ready to open to students and staff later that month.

After construction is finished, the school district’s oldest school — PBL Eastlawn School — would be torn down, and Eastlawn’s third- through fifth-graders will be relocating to the new addition at Clara Peterson.

Also on the special meeting’s agenda is a closed session to discuss the appointment, employment, compensation, discipline, performance or dismissal of specific employees of the district, with possible action to follow once the meeting is re-opened to the public.



Two other meetings

Also at 6 p.m. Wednesday:

➜ The board will hold a canvas meeting during which the board will vote to re-affirm the results of the April 4 election. Board members Allen Johnson, Shawn Young and Dawn Bachtold were re-elected to their seats after running unopposed. Each will be administered their oaths of office during the meeting.

➜ The board will hold a re-organizational meeting during which the board will elect its officers, including its president, vice president and secretary. The current president is Bachtold, while the current vice president is Dave Dowling and the current secretary is Young. The board will also assign its members to committees and vote on a proposed calendar of board meetings — including their dates, times and locations — for the 2017-18 term.