Johnson, Whitehouse, Young retain officer positions on GCMS school board

By ROSS BROWN

bluehavanaross@gmail.com



GIBSON CITY — Josh Johnson was re-appointed to a two-year term as president of the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley school board Monday night, while Phil Whitehouse was re-appointed vice president and Tyler Young as secretary.

All three held the same positions for the past two years.

Board members re-affirmed the April 4 election results, as well. In an uncontested election, Johnson, Whitehouse and Adam Elder were each re-elected to the board.

Whitehouse, who served previously as a two-year board member, is now serving a new four-year term. Board member Jamie Zbinden did not seek re-election, with Whitehouse taking his seat. A new board member will be appointed in the near future.

Also Monday, GCMS Superintendent Jeremy Darnell and Ford County Special Education Cooperative Director Rick Brackmann updated the board about the new preschool being started for the 2017-18 school year.

Brackmann said the district wrapped up its second screening of preschool students last month. He said the district is required to conduct at least one screening to children from birth to age 5 each school year, with GCMS conducting an extra screening session in the spring for the past 15 years.

Darnell said a number of factors would determine eligibility into the new preschool program, which the district began looking into after the nonprofit Busy Hands Preschool announced its closure after the current school year. Darnell said there are more than 30 categories that will determine eligibility.

Brackmann said the district is required to provide preschool services for special education students in its existing Early Childhood Education classroom. With transfers, Brackmann said, the classroom can become crowded. Darnell said he would consider increasing the new preschool’s enrollment if grant money allows it.

Brackmann said the district is required to provide screenings for children from birth to age 2. Should a child be at-risk, a referral would be made to Illinois Children and Family Connection, he said.

Both Darnell and Brackmann said the early date of the spring screening was done to speed up enrollment certainty for the preschool program.



Personnel changes

Following a closed session meeting, the board approved:

➜ The resignations of high school head volleyball coach Tom Stone, junior varsity volleyball coach Catherine Peterson and middle school wrestling coach Chad Augspurger, all effective immediately.

➜ The resignation of Taylor Sharp as elementary school teacher. Sharp, who was hired last month for an open position for the upcoming school year, has accepted a position in a different district.

➜ The hiring of Taylor Leake as high school home economics teacher; Blair Adwell as elementary special education teacher; Amanda Gooden, Kathryn Speck, Jake Johnson and Erin McComas as elementary school teachers; and Bethany Schwieter as eighth-grade science teacher, all beginning with the 2017-18 school year.

➜ The hiring of Katherine Clayton and Will Clayton as speech-language pathologists on behalf of the special education cooperative, each with a $64,500 contract for 190 days annually.

➜ The maternity leave requests of Trisha Purcell and Heather Walder.

➜ Tuition reimbursement for Caitlin Heap, pending successful completion of coursework.



Other business

Also at Monday night’s meeting:

➜ Board members approved a resolution to regulate expense reimbursement effective July 1. Darnell said the policy is in compliance with new state regulations. He said the district will cap reimbursements at $3,000, with higher amounts requiring board approval. Darnell said the cap is exceptionally high, with most reimbursements coming in far less than that amount.

➜ Darnell said that the district has received 87 percent of budgeted revenue and has used 73 percent of budgeted expenditures for the current fiscal year. He said the state is expected to release one of four categorical payments before the end of the school year. GCMS is owed $474,976 to date. Brackmann reported that the special education cooperative received a state reimbursement for personnel on April 20.

➜ Darnell said he has been contacted by Midland Institute for Entrepreneurship of Effingham about a proposed new course for high school students. The institute’s “CEO” course is designed to teach students about startups and how to run a small business. He said the company is soliciting $55,000 from local businesses for a possible program, although the earliest GCMS would allow the course is the 2018-19 school year. With plenty of questions and concerns regarding the program, Darnell said he is contacting the company regarding its proposal.

➜ Darnell said GCMS is renewing health insurance coverage for its employees for another year. United Healthcare is seeking a 13 to 18 percent increase in premiums, though he said the increase is part of the state of the health care industry.

➜ The board approved the 2017-18 high school and middle school handbooks. Darnell said the handbooks have been updated to reflect new state guidelines. He said the elementary school handbook will be approved later, since it does not have an early printing date.

