Officers on PBL board retained for next 2 years

PAXTON — The Paxton-Buckley-Loda school board retained its slate of officers for the next two years after seating its newly elected board members last week.

Dawn Bachtold will remain the board’s president, while Dave Dowling will continue to serve as vice president and Shawn Young as secretary. The board elected them to serve as the board’s officers until the next reorganizational meeting following the April 2019 election.

Bachtold has been president of the board for the last six years, after taking over for Mike Short, who had held the position for the previous 20.

Board members elected to seats in the April 2017 election also took their oath of office. Re-elected to four-year terms last month were Bachtold, Young and Allen Johnson.

Opting not to run for re-election was Cris Thompson, whose seat was filled last week by Craig Loschen.

The board also assigned its members to the following committees: curriculum committee (Dowling), PBL Education Foundation (Doug Wolken), special education (Bachtold), policy review committee (Loschen), building and grounds committee (Young and Loschen), finance committee (Dowling and Wolken), extra-curricular committee (Young and Steve Pacey), insurance committee (Wolken and Johnson) and personnel committee (Johnson and Pacey).

The board also approved its calendar of meetings for the 2017-18 school year. The board will continue to meet on the second Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m. in the board room at the unit office in Paxton.

The board also approved the following personnel reassignments, hires and resignations:

— The re-assignment of Sam Schmale to the position of junior high dean of students/junior high teacher.

— The hiring of Brock Niebuhr as high school athletic director.

— The hiring of Daron Johnson as junior high head baseball coach.

— The resignation of Daron Johnson as sixth-grade boys’ basketball coach.

— And the resignation of Kelly Rust as junior high cheerleading sponsor.

Meanwhile, the board was not prepared to vote yet on a contract with a construction management firm to oversee the completion of a 63,400-square-foot addition to Clara Peterson Elementary School in Paxton.

The measure was listed on the meeting’s agenda for approval, but Superintendent Cliff McClure said the contract details were still being negotiated. McClure said the contract would be with Chicago-based Gilbane.