Davis appointed to fill Zbinden's seat on GCMS school board

By ROSS BROWN

GIBSON CITY — Dr. Emily Tucker Davis was appointed a member of the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley school board on Monday night, bringing the board to its maximum of seven members.

Davis, a GCMS High School graduate, is owner of the Gibson Veterinary Clinic. She has two sons who attend GCMS Elementary School.

The seat had been vacant since April, after Jamie Zbinden did not seek re-election and no candidate ran in his place.



Personnel changes

The board approved several personnel items following an executive session, including:

➜ The termination of Mindy Whitehouse as high school girls’ varsity basketball coach, effective immediately. “GCMS felt we needed to go a new direction with the girls’ basketball program, and we wish Coach Whitehouse the best of luck,” Superintendent Jeremy Darnell said.

➜ The resignation of Bess Lanker as K-8 art teacher at the conclusion of the current school year.

➜ The resignation of Lori Henrichs as a paraprofessional at the conclusion of the current school year.

➜ The resignation of Sam Landeck as a paraprofessional, effective at the end of the current school year.

➜ The resignation of Taylor Rubarts as middle school basketball and softball coach, effective immediately.

➜ The resignation of Tom Stone as middle school volleyball coach, effective immediately.

➜ The hiring of Ashley Young as high school family and consumer science teacher, beginning at the start of the 2017-18 school year.

➜ The hiring of Vickie Conlin as high school business teacher, beginning at the start of the 2017-18 school year.

➜ The hiring of Stephanie Johnson as assistant high school volleyball coach, beginning at the start of the 2017 season.

➜ The hiring of Tom Stone and Taylor Rubarts as high school student council sponsor, beginning at the start of the 2017-18 school year.

➜ The hiring of Jenny White as eighth-grade girls’ volleyball coach, beginning with the 2017-18 season.

➜ The hiring of Chrystal Little as middle school softball coach, beginning with the fall 2017 season.

➜ A maternity leave request for Nicole McNary for 12 weeks beginning around Oct. 7.

➜ The hiring of Brooks Schmitt, Alex Johnson and Nathan Garard for 2017 summer maintenance help. They will be paid $10 per hour each for four hours each weekday from June 5 through July 28.



Other business

Also at the meeting:

➜ Board members agreed to pay back $300,000 from the school district’s tort liability fund to the working cash fund. Darnell said the money is from a loan two years ago. “We borrowed $300,000 from working cash two years ago because we had some significant expenses and didn’t levy enough,” Darnell said. “This year, we have enough money to pay that back.”

➜ Darnell said the district might end the fiscal year with a $100,000 deficit due to the state not making categorical payments. GCMS is owed $340,000 this school year, although Darnell cautioned that the district would receive less than that. He said payments could be made as a result of the state bond referendum, which is being debated in the General Assembly. “If it gets passed, we get more money, although it has to be passed in a short time frame because they are using it for unpaid bills,” he said.