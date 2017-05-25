For retiring PBL secretaries, it's been a 'joyful ride'

PAXTON — In their decades working in the office of Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School, Diana Hale and Martha Gentes have seen generations of students come and go. And soon, it will be their time to go.

The two veteran secretaries are retiring at the end of this school year, ending a 34-year career for Hale and 24-year career for Gentes in the Paxton school system.

“From the beginning to the end, it’s been a joyful ride, for sure,” Gentes said Friday. “We’re not going out on a bad note. It’s just time.”

The 62-year-old Gentes and 60-year-old Hale said they will miss their jobs, along with the people they work with.

“This is our second family,” Gentes said.

Hale started working at what was then known as Paxton High School in the early 1980s, after then-principal Bill Wylie contacted her and asked her to apply for a job as a teacher’s aide for a blind student, Tom McMahan.

Hale, a 1975 graduate of Paxton High School, had already earned her teacher’s aide associate’s degree from Parkland College in Champaign and had worked from 1976 to 1980 as a teacher’s aide in Gibson City.

At the time Wylie called her in 1981 to see if she would be interested in working at Paxton High School, Hale was a stay-at-home mother with a newborn son, Jade. But Hale was ready to re-enter the workforce, excited about the opportunity to work at her alma mater.

After working afternoons as a teacher’s aide in Paxton, Hale eventually landed a second job in the school system. Hale would end up spending part of her days as a teacher’s aide and the other part working as a guidance office intern under guidance counselor Margaret Fiorillo.

The following school year, Hale filled in as a secretary for the ailing Dot Foster, who had become ill and was unable to work full time. After Foster died, the secretarial job was offered to Hale, who gladly accepted. Hale then became a full-time secretary.

“And I’ve been here ever since,” Hale said.

It wasn’t long before Gentes joined Hale as a secretary in the office. Gentes originally started working in the PBL school system as a lunch clerk in the mid-1990s. But eventually, she would end up splitting her duties between the jobs of lunch clerk and secretary.

“The superintendent at that time was Charlie Wood, and he called and wanted to know if I wanted a job, and I said, ‘Well, sure,’” Gentes recalled. “But first, I asked my son (Cory Judge), because he was still in school (at PBL). I asked (my son), ‘Would it be a problem with me working here with you here?’ He says, ‘Well, no.’”

Hale and Gentes have been together ever since — and they have thoroughly enjoyed it.

“We have a good time (working together),” Gentes said. “We really do. We get along with each other. ... And every day is different. You never get bored, because every day you never know what’s going to happen. Every day is a new challenge.”

Hale and Gentes knew the day would come when they would need to finally retire. A few years ago, they decided 2017 would be the year.

“It’s going to be hard going (into retirement), but at times you’ve just go to step aside and let somebody else take over. In my position, when your boss is the same age as your son, it’s time to go,” Gentes said.

“The teachers could be our kids,” Hale said with a laugh.

Today, the high school’s principal, Travis Duley, is about the same age — 40 — as Gentes’ son, she said.

Duley is the last in a long list of principals that Gentes and Hale have worked under. Others have included Wylie, Jim Flaherty, John Rawdin and Trent Eshleman.

“We got along with them all,” Gentes said. “We were never pulled in (to the principal’s office) for them to say, ‘You ladies need to calm down your comments or whatever you’re talking about,’ because a lot of times they might just shut the door on us.”

Like with the many principals they have seen come and go, there have been many kids walk through the doors of their school over the decades.

For Gentes and Hale, it is those students, as well as their co-workers, who will remain in their memories forever.

“You see them grow. You see them come in as freshmen and you’re thinking, ‘Oh, my goodness,’ but then by the time they’re seniors, they mature,” Hale said.

This summer, Hale plans to join her husband, Larry, at their new retirement home in the rural community of Puryear, Tenn. While spending her retirement in Tennessee, the longtime Paxton resident may pick up some part-time volunteer work in addition to going fishing and going on motorcycle rides with her husband.

“There’s a place down there very close to us that deals with students who have been abused, where you can volunteer your time,” Hale said. “I’m going to check into that to see what that could be like.”

Gentes, a Strawn resident, said she plans to spend her retirement with her husband, Rick, at their farm and “just kind of see what happens.”

“My husband thinks I’m going to help him farm, but I don’t think that’s going to happen,” Gentes said jokingly. “But otherwise, we do motorcycle rides and four-wheeling. And we have relatives in Texas to go visit, and Florida, as well.”