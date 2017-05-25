Three to be inducted into PBL Alumni Hall of Fame

PAXTON — The Paxton-Buckley-Loda school board earlier this month approved the induction of three Paxton Community High School graduates into the PBL Alumni Hall of Fame.

Walter L. Elrod (class of 1980), H. Peter “Pete” Larson III (1962) and Sally Peterson-Falzone (1960) will be invited to an induction ceremony during PBL High School’s homecoming week next fall. They will also be invited to speak to the high school’s student body to tell their stories of success.



Walter L. Elrod

After graduating high school, Elrod went on to join the Air National Guard and earn an associate’s degree in fire science from Carl Sandberg College. In 1996, Elrod attained a commission in the Air Force and served as a flight surgeon until he retired in 2004. During that time, he also served as a full-time firefighter for the Galesburg Fire Department.

While working in Galesburg, Elrod earned a bachelor of arts degree in biochemistry from Knox College. Elrod eventually quit his job as a firefighter in order to go back to school at the University of Illinois College of Medicine and later began pursuing his medical career in Toledo, Ohio, where he has specialized in emergency medicine.

While still serving as an emergency medicine physician, Elrod has also worked as an associate clinical professor at the University of Toledo Medical Center since 2010.

In addition to his professional accomplishments, on May 13, 2011, Elrod reached the top of Mount Everest, making him, at the time, one of only 300 people to complete a climb to the seven summits. Previously, he climbed Mount Kilimanjaro in Africa in January 2007, Mount Elbrus in Europe in August 2007, Mount Aconcagua in South America in February 2008, Mount McKinley in Alaska in July 2008, Mount Vinson in Antarctica in January 2009 and Mount Kosciuszko in Australia in September 2009.



H. Peter “Pete” Larson III

Upon graduating from high school, Larson went on to attend Cornell University, where he studied economics and played football. In three years there, he rushed for 1,751 yards on 354 carries (4.9 yards per carry), had 430 receiving yards on 34 receptions (12.6 yards per reception), and scored 21 touchdowns. During his senior season in 1966, Larson led the Eastern College Athletic Conference in rushing and scoring, both of which he set ECAC records in. Larson was named an Associated Press All-American honorable mention pick during this same season.

Upon graduating from Cornell University, Larson was selected by the Washington Redskins with the 222nd pick on the 1967 NFL Draft. Larson then played two season with the Redskins, rushing for 216 yards on 69 carries (3.1 yards per carry) and scoring two touchdowns.

In addition to his accomplishments on the football field, Larson has more than 30 years of experience in all aspects of commercial real estate, including consulting, joint venture, landlord representation, tenant advisory and investment sales.

Currently, Larson works as an executive vice president for Tanswestern, where he provides brokerage and advisory services to his long-standing, nationally recognized clients and leverages his entrepreneurial knowledge and experience to assist in charting Transwestern’s strategic direction and growth.



Sally Peterson-Falzone

After graduation from high school, Peterson-Falzone went on to attend Illinois State University and the University of Illinois.

Peterson-Falzone went on to become a nationally recognized speech pathologist who has taken a specific interest in treating cleft palate speech. Peterson-Falzone has written several books about this topic and was one of five people recognized in January 2011 as an ACPA Legend by the American Cleft Palate-Craniofacial Association. In addition to her many professional accomplishments, she donates her time to the Alliance for Smiles Cleft Lip and Palate Treatment Center.