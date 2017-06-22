GCMS superintendent: Budget 'close to balance'

By ROSS BROWN

GIBSON CITY — Superintendent Jeremy Darnell told the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley school board Monday night that this fiscal year’s budget is at expected levels.

Going into the fiscal year last summer, Darnell said, he predicted either a surplus or deficit based on if the state made good on its payments.

With a couple of weeks left in the fiscal year, the district has $650,000 in remaining revenue, he said. About $340,000 of that amount might not be received due to the lack of a state budget.

“If those things come to be, then we’ll have about a $350,000 surplus,” he said. “If they don’t, we’re probably at about a $150,000 to $200,000 deficit, which is right on point where we projected.”

The district has received two payments from Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza’s office this fiscal year. In April, the Ford County Special Education Cooperative received a check. A previous year’s payment was made last fall. Darnell said at a previous meeting that the state has skipped at least one categorical for the past few years.

Darnell said the state could still catch up on its payments, but that is not likely.

“Basically, the bills are about 180 days behind,” Darnell said. “I’d be shocked if we get the full (amount).”

Despite the state’s financial woes, Darnell said the district kept close to its budget throughout the year.

“I’d say we’re pretty close to balance,” he said. “We had to spend on things that we didn’t anticipate, but also saved some money where it was appropriate.”



Other business

Also at Monday’s board meeting:

➜ The board accepted the resignations of Emily Spangler as high school girls’ golf coach, effective immediately, and Juanita Lowery as elementary school office manager, effective June 30.

➜ The board approved the hiring of Cameron Schwing as middle school wrestling coach, Tim Nuss as a custodian, Keri Dornbusch as high school girls’ basketball coach, Catherine Peterson as eighth-grade girls’ basketball coach, Ann Spangler as high school girls’ golf coach, Rachel Quanstrom as elementary school art teacher and Shelbie Kearfott, Tania Durre and Brooke Fairfield as paraprofessionals.

➜ The board promoted Becky Coad to elementary school office manager.

➜ The board approved the following volunteer coaches: Jenny White, Michelle Schultz and Chrystal Little (volleyball); Michelle Schultz (dance); Shannon Greer (tennis); Dr. Mark Spangler (golf); Josh Carter, Seeff Grauer, Todd McNutt, Rob Schmitt, Brandon Luttrell and Jamie Sexton (football); Dr. Tim Leonard, Ryan Tompkins, Greg Brucker and Kara Smith (softball); and Mike Schwenk, Jake Johnson and Mark Berry (baseball)

➜ The board approved the 2017 prevailing wage resolution by a 5-1 vote, with Steve Swearingen voting “no.” Swearingen questioned why the board needed to vote on the measure, given that the prevailing wage could change throughout the year.

➜ The board approved a cyber insurance policy. Darnell said the policy covers losses from hacking and costs of recovering lost information. He said credit monitoring and security services are included in the policy. Darnell noted that the Morton school district fell victim to a phishing email earlier this year, resulting in employees’ Social Security numbers becoming public.

➜ The board approved bread and trash bids. Bread will be provided by Aunt Millie’s, which Darnell said has provided services to the district for several years. Area Disposal will continue providing waste management services.