Paxton-Buckley-Loda school board reviews design renderings

PAXTON — Paxton-Buckley-Loda school board members voted to accept estimates and schematic design submissions related to the Clara Peterson Elementary School addition and renovation project last Wednesday night.

After viewing project design renderings provided by Chuck Reifsteck of Gorski-Reifsteck Architects in Champaign, the board approved the design and estimated cost not to exceed $31.4 million.

The project involves constructing a two-story addition on the east side of the existing Clara Peterson Elementary School building to replace the aging PBL Eastlawn School, which would be demolished once construction of the addition is complete in fall 2020. Second- and third-grade classrooms would be on the ground floor, while fourth- and fifth-grade classrooms would occupy the second floor. A new gymnasium would also be built, with the school’s current one becoming a media center.

On the outside of the school, a new drive would be built around the south and east sides for parents to drop off students. The bus drop-off along Franklin Street would be expanded to the entire length of the existing building. Students would gather in a commons area located in the middle section of the building before school and during lunch.

Reifsteck told the board that second-grade classrooms were originally going to stay in the existing building, but changes were made to relocate them to the new structure.

“Initially, they were going to be where they are now,” Reifsteck said. “Instead, we decided to put office space and a kitchen area in that area, with classrooms going into the new part.”

Reifsteck said he would try to match the existing structure to the new addition as much as possible.

“We’re going from a low-profile building to a modern addition,” he said. “We’ll try to match the bricks in terms of color and texture.”

After a board member inquired about visitors, Reifsteck said that they would enter through an entrance at the northwest corner of the addition where administrative offices would be located.

“You’ll be able to see out,” he said. “In the daytime, those doors would be locked, meaning that people would buzz in through the first set of doors, then go through a door on their right, finally entering a reception area. This would be the main entrance to the building.”

Clara Peterson Principal Amanda Wetherell said she was fine with the renderings, noting that the only issue she had was with windows in classrooms. Reifsteck said the design team could look in-depth at the issue in the next few weeks.

Board member Steve Pacey of Paxton asked about an outside door into the current cafeteria, which would be converted into a kindergarten classroom. Reifsteck said that while the design included the door, it could be eliminated for safety purposes.

“It’s there for a main hallway to office space right now, as well as an entry to the cafeteria space,” Superintendent Cliff McClure noted. “This project would move the office and commons, so it should probably be taken out.”

Reifsteck said the roof would be designed to transition from the old building to the new. The new connecting section would have a roof slanted to the west, he said, while the two-story classroom portion would have a regular pitched roof. The current space has a flat roof.

Throughout the project, Reifsteck said he would meet with board members to review project plans. Final payment would be voted on once the project has wrapped up.



Other business

Also at Wednesday night’s meeting:

➜ The board accepted the resignations of Rachel Hurliman as high school math teacher and girls’ basketball coach, Melanie Jarboe as junior high special education teacher and Kathy Parker as a part-time cook.

➜ The board approved the hiring of Brock Niebuhr as high school baseball coach and Nathan Lawler as junior high special education teacher and high school girls’ basketball coach.

➜ The board approved Jill Schrodt and Cara Tweedy as volunteer coaches for high school cheerleading and volleyball, respectively.

➜ The board approved the hiring of Carla Latimer as a paraprofessional at Eastlawn; Chelsea Neely as a social worker at Clara Peterson and Eastlawn; Amanda Lackey as a paraprofessional at Clara Peterson; Dana Kesch as a paraprofessional at Clara Peterson; and Conan Jurkowski as a junior high math teacher.

➜ The board approved the FMLA request of Colleen Keever.

➜ The board voted to amend the extracurricular code and student handbooks. While McClure said there was some discussion about combining the junior high and high school discipline policy, incoming PBL High School Athletic Director Brock Niebuhr decided to leave them separate. Under the new policy, students would be disciplined on a three-step scale in junior high and a four-step scale in high school. McClure said a first offense at either school would result in an athletic suspension for one-third of an athletic season. A second violation would result in the student being suspended for one full calendar year, with high school students receiving a second full-year athletic suspension upon a third violation of the code of conduct. A third suspension in junior high or fourth in high school would result in permanent ineligibility for the remainder of the student’s school career. With the junior high and high school disciplinary programs separate, a student’s discipline history would be reset once he or she reaches high school, McClure said. However, the reset would occur as soon as the student is promoted from eighth grade, meaning a student could receive a first disciplinary step the summer before starting school.

➜ McClure said he met with state Rep. Tom Bennett, R-Gibson City, before the meeting regarding the state budget situation. Noting that the district is heavily dependent on state revenue, McClure said he was hopeful a new budget would pass before the end of the month. McClure said, however, that the lack of state appropriations was unsettling. “I’m concerned, and everyone should be concerned as well,” McClure said.

➜ Rick Brackmann, director of the Ford County Special Education Cooperative, said the co-op that serves the PBL and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley school districts would seek a 1 percent increase in expenditures for the next fiscal year. Brackmann said both districts could get some money back if the state makes good on payments. Jesse McFarling, an administrator at the Pavilion Foundation in Champaign, will become the co-op’s new director once Brackmann retires in July, and Brackmann noted that McFarling would make the decision this fall.

➜ Board members approved entering Parkland College’s Early College and Career Academy as well as the Gibson Area Hospital CNA class at GCMS High School, which it has done for the last few years. McClure said that 14 students qualified for the ECCA and four for the CNA class. The board approved contributing up to $1,010 in tuition per student for the ECCA — for a total of up to 14 students — with the rest of the tuition being paid by the student.

➜ The board voted to seek a reduction-in-force for food service director Sherry Elliott due to the district’s vendor providing an on-site supervisor of its own.

➜ The board approved the release of dairy, bread and waste service bids for the 2017-18 school year, along with the prevailing wage amendment.

➜ PBL High School Principal Travis Duley said he was exploring a pilot program for alternative education services. He said the program would not replace the regional alternative READY school, but instead would provide self-contained classroom instruction to prevent student dropouts.

➜ Duley said the graduation honors policy is still being looked at. A survey completed by high school seniors showed that some wanted a Latin cum laude scale, though others were in favor of the current formula, he said.

➜ McClure and Duley noted that attendance incentives for final exams have helped improve numbers in recent years. Duley said he is considering changing the policy, which allows upperclassmen with no absences to skip the exams with no penalty. McClure said changing the policy might have a negative effect on attendance, as the incentive to attend wouldn’t be there.

➜ The board approved one-year contracts for building principals, the high school assistant principal and the curriculum coordinator.

➜ The board approved the 2017-18 Prevailing Wage Act resolution.

➜ The board voted to accept PBL Education Foundation grants for 2016-17.