PBL Education Foundation awards grants to teachers

PAXTON — In a recent end-of-the-year report provided to the Paxton-Buckley-Loda school board, the nonprofit PBL Education Foundation listed the innovation and opportunity grants it gave to the PBL school district’s teachers this past school year.



Innovation grants

Three innovation grants of $1,000 each were awarded. These grants were awarded in April and will be put to use this upcoming school year.

➜ PBL High School physical education teachers Lindsay Muelbauer and Brock Niebuhr received a grant for the purchase of 10 to 15 heart monitors for use in high school’s P.E. classes. Studies have shown that providing students with frequent information about their heart rate following physical activity not only helps them more accurately assess their physical condition, but also motivates them to work harder to increase their physical activity.

➜ PBL Junior High School technology specialist Rob Pacey received a grant for two Lego Mindstorms Education EV3 Core Sets and two expansion sets for use in junior high math and science classes. Seventh-graders, in particular, will have access during their STEM course enrichment class. The robotics sets will also be used by the Lego League team which meets after school. Topics that can be enriched by the use of these robotics kits include simple machines, renewable energy, pneumatics, ratios/functions, computer programming, forces/motion and simple data analysis.

➜ The third grant was awarded to Sally Ellis for the purchase of five Chromebooks for her classroom. Ellis has been piloting a “blended learning classroom” model in her science and social studies classes. Blended learning uses Web-based online learning to replace a portion of the traditional face-to-face instruction. Having daily access to computers in her classroom makes this approach much easier to implement since the demand for the currently available Chromebook labs in the junior high school is high.



Opportunity grants

The foundation awarded five opportunity grants earlier this year. These grants have a limit of $500.

➜ Pre-kindergarten teacher Jeanette Funkhouser was awarded $360 to purchase two STEM Early Learning Kits. Through a series of guided activities, very young students begin to learn about basic STEM concepts including weight, balance and buoyancy. The second kit comes with a course of ramps, pendulums and hammers, allowing the children to get hands-on practice with STEM concepts such as gravity, force and momentum.

➜ PBL Eastlawn School has begun “team-teaching” at the fourth- and fifth-grade levels. Two teachers share two sections of the grade level. One teaches the math and science courses to both sections; the other teaches English and language arts and social studies to both sections. Fourth-grade ELA and social studies teacher Lisa Niewold requested and was granted $500 to update and enlarge her classroom library to accommodate twice as many students wanting access.

➜ PBL Junior High School librarian Jessica Hemby received $300 in seed money to start a junior high school newspaper. The $300 was used to cover publishing costs for the first quarter.

➜ PBL High School art teacher Emily Valencia was granted $172 to buy 15 sculpting wheels, which allow students to turn their projects a full 360 degrees to allow students to complete their projects more quickly and efficiently.

➜ Sophomore English teacher Jason Peterson was awarded $500 to secure the services of Ty Lemerande, a professional Shakespearean actor. Lemerande came to PBL for two days. The first day he spent discussing key themes and acting important scenes for all of the English classes. He performed a different play each hour so that students who wanted to attend during a study hall as well as during their English class would be exposed to a different play. He gave very physical, high-energy performances from “Julius Caesar,” “Macbeth,” “Romeo & Juliet,” “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” “The Tempest,” “Hamlet” and “Othello.” Lemerande spent the second day in Peterson’s English classes, still acting and discussing, but concentrating on the plays that classes were currently reading or would be reading shortly.

In addition to these grants, the foundation also donated $15,000 to the district to purchase another cart of Chromebooks.

