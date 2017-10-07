Expulsion of two students up for vote by PBL school board

PAXTON — The Paxton-Buckley-Loda school board is expected to vote during this week’s meeting on the expulsion of two unnamed students.

The agenda for the meeting lists “consideration and action” on a written decision regarding the expulsion of the two students, identified only as “Student A” and “Student B.”

Superintendent Cliff McClure declined to comment because it is a student disciplinary matter.

Although perhaps unrelated, the potential action by the school board comes fewer than two months after Paxton police said they had determined that a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old were responsible for writing a bomb threat that was found at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School by a school custodian.

The police department said the determination was made following “extensive interviews” conducted with PBL High School administration.



Other business

Also at the meeting, which is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 12, in the board room in the unit office at PBL Junior High School:

➜ The board is expected to approve a consent agenda that includes the approval of the minutes from the previous meeting; the affirmation of staff resignations; the approval of donations to the district; the affirmation of volunteer coaches; a "budget-to-actual" report; a high school guidance office report; the annual report from the PBL High School agricultural department; and a 2017-18 technology report.

➜ The board will hear a report from the district’s design team, which is helping design the new two-story addition to Clara Peterson Elementary School.

➜ The board will vote on proposals received for waste service for 2017-18 and bids received for the providing of dairy products and bread for 2017-18.

➜ The board will vote on bids received for food service management.

➜ The board will vote on starting the budgeting process for the 2018 fiscal year, which began July 1.

➜ The board will discuss PBL High School salutatorian/valedictorian distinction, alternative education and semester exams.

➜ The board will discuss positive school climate and bullying prevention.

➜ The board will meet in closed session to discuss the appointment, employment, compensation, discipline, performance or dismissal of specific employees of the district, with potential action to follow once the meeting is re-opened to the public.