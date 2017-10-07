GIBSON CITY — The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley school district has announced registration information for the 2017-18 school year.

Registration will be held from 8 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Aug. 8, and again from 3 to 7 p.m. that day in each of the district’s three school buildings.

Registration fees for 2017-18 are $75 for students in kindergarten through fifth grade and $100 for students in sixth through 12th grades.

Forms were sent home with all GCMS students at the conclusion of the 2016-17 school year but can also be accessed at the GCMS website at www.gcmsk12.org under the respective schools links. Any students who are new to the GCMS school system should contact the appropriate school to set up an appointment for registration.

Registration for students new to the district will be held Aug. 9.

For more information, contact GCMS Elementary School at 217-784-4278, GCMS Middle School at 217-784-8731 or GCMS High School at 217-784-4292.

