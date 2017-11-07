GCMS to make $3,000 contribution for improvements to Railside Golf Course

GIBSON CITY — The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley school board is expected to approve a $3,000 contribution to Railside Golf Course on behalf of the GCMS boys’ and girls’ golf teams during its next meeting on Monday night.

The donation would be used for course improvements. Railside’s Guy Percy said the course’s bunkers are some of the worst in Illinois, but the plan is to make them some of the best.

Also during the meeting, scheduled for 6:15 p.m. in the unit office at 307 N. Sangamon Ave. in Gibson City:

➜ The board will vote on the 2017-18 ESSA plans for the GCMS school district.

➜ The board will review the progress of summer maintenance projects.

➜ The board will vote on the approval of the GCMS Elementary School handbook.

The meeting is open to the public.