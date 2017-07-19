Design work for new school addition proceeding at PBL

PAXTON — Superintendent Cliff McClure told the Paxton-Buckley-Loda school board last Wednesday that it should be prepared in August to approve a second design and cost estimate for the construction of a 63,400-square-foot addition to Clara Peterson Elementary School and the renovation of Clara Peterson and PBL High School.

Last month, board members voted to accept initial estimates and schematic design submissions related to the project, with the design and estimated cost not to exceed $31.4 million.

McClure told the board last week that members of the district’s “design team” met after last month’s board meeting to further discuss the proposed design. During the June 27 meeting, McClure said, the design team “began to look at several designs for regular classrooms, as well as the gym at the new addition, the commons area, the office area and the renovated area of Clara Pete — the media center and then also some storage areas.”

“That lasted quite a bit of time,” McClure said. “They had several different designs (to consider).”

McClure said the design team also looked at preliminary flooring and wall color samples.

McClure said the design team — comprised of school district staff and administrators — provided “a lot of input into the classroom design, questioning what was most functional and effective, efficient and cost-effective.”

“Cost was a factor,” McClure said, noting that “there were some things where we were saying ‘we can check this out’ or ‘we can look into it,’ but it may not be affordable for our budget.”

Present at the meeting were representatives of Chicago-based Gilbane, the district’s construction management firm; Gorski Reifsteck Architecture of Champaign; and the Chicago-based DLR Group.

McClure called it “a very productive meeting” and said he expected the design team to meet again prior to the school board’s Aug. 9 meeting. McClure said that if everything goes according to plan, he would expect the board to be able to vote on a second design and cost for the project at the Aug. 9 meeting.

Meanwhile, McClure said he and the school board’s vice president, Dave Dowling, planned to meet last Thursday with architects and Jim Arends of Gilbane to discuss “some HVAC questions” related to the project.

McClure said much progress is being made, especially during the design team meetings.

“I think that the (design) team walks away from (the meetings) each time thinking, ‘Wow, that’s really productive,’ because (the architects and engineers) throw a lot at us and ask us a lot of questions and take a lot of input on what ends up on the next drawing,” McClure said.

Added Dowling: “I would say that we have been getting very good input from the principals who are there, as well as the teachers and staff who are there. I think it’s helping the architect out and helping us out.”

“I find that they do most of the talking (during the meetings) — the administrative staff in those buildings and also the teachers,” McClure added. “So I think it’s pretty productive as far as that’s concerned, because there’s a lot of input that goes into it.”

There is an August 2019 target date for opening the doors to the new addition to Clara Peterson Elementary School. After construction is finished, the district’s oldest school — PBL Eastlawn School — would be torn down, with the site being turned into a park-like setting. Eastlawn’s third- through fifth-graders will be relocating to the new addition at Clara Peterson.



Other business

Also at last Wednesday’s school board meeting:

➜ The board approved the resignation of Ryan Newby as a physical education teacher at Clara Peterson Elementary School, effective immediately. Newby had worked at Clara Peterson for four years.

➜ The board approved the resignation of Jessica Hemby as a junior high library aide/teacher, effective immediately. Hemby had worked in the district for two years.

➜ The board approved the resignation of Sue Brown as a junior high playground supervisor.

➜ The board approved the resignation of Jennifer McDermott as a junior high paraprofessional. McDermott, who had worked for PBL for the past school year, said she has accepted another job in Bloomington.

➜ The board approved the hiring of Eunsun Choo as a high school paraprofessional.

➜ The board approved Brett Trefren serving as a high school assistant football coach and Mike Tipsord serving as a volunteer high school cross country coach.

➜ The board approved the addition of five vacation days to unit office manager Amy Teske’s annual allotment.

➜ The board accepted a $7,399 proposal from Elson’s Paxton Sanitary System for the providing of waste-removal services for the 2017-18 school year. Elson’s proposal was the only one received.

➜ The board voted unanimously to reject bids received for the supply of bread and dairy products to the district next school year. McClure recommended the board reject the bids due to the fact that the district had obtained qualifying bids for a food service management contract, under which milk and bread would be provided.

➜ The board voted unanimously to accept a bid from Aramark to serve as the district’s food service management vendor next school year. Aramark’s bid was for an estimated contract cost of $281,479. The only other qualifying bid received was from Arbor Management Inc., for $325,986. McClure said that, conservatively, he would expect the district to save at least $75,000 on the cost of providing food to students under the food service management contract with Aramark. Under the contract, McClure said there will be less cost to the district for providing food to students. Also, McClure said he expects there to be more food choices for students — and likely more food being purchased in the lunchroom as a result.

➜ The board voted unanimously to approve McClure’s written decisions regarding the expulsion of two high school students who made a bomb threat in May.

➜ The board voted unanimously authorize the superintendent to begin preparing the budget for the 2017-18 fiscal year, which began July 1. McClure said he has actually been working on the budget for “quite some time,” but he informed the board that he had no draft proposal of the budget to present to the board during last week’s meeting because of the uncertainty of state funding. Although the Legislature has passed a bill for school funding — Senate Bill 1 — Gov. Bruce Rauner has said he would veto it. Meanwhile, McClure said last fiscal year ended with a $400,000 deficit in the budget, despite the district having more revenue than expected and reducing its expenses from the year prior. McClure said that if the state had made all the payments owed to the district, the deficit would have been cut to around $100,000. “We need to continue to take precautions as funding is not reliable,” McClure said. “We actually spent less than we did last year, so I feel like we’re managing it, but at some time and point we have to have reliable revenue. This really comes back to state revenue.”

➜ The board discussed a draft proposal from the high school intervention team regarding an alternative education program at the high school. Principal Travis Duley said such a program could help those students who drop out of school still get a diploma. Duley said he started thinking about such a program after learning that the school’s graduation rate last year was 79 percent, below what it typically is. Duley said he has met with officials from Rantoul Township High School and Mahomet-Seymour High School to discuss and visit their alternative education programs, both of which have been around for “at least 10 years.” Duley said he hopes to meet with at least one more district this fall before bringing a proposal to the board for its consideration. McClure said if an alternative education program is created at PBL, it would go into effect in the 2018-19 school year.

➜ The board discussed measures being taken to ensure a positive school climate and document incidents of bullying. McClure said he hoped to “have something to share with the board next month for what will be in place for next school year.”