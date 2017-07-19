GCMS superintendent: Hiring process 'a challenge'

By ROSS BROWN





GIBSON CITY — The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley school district’s superintendent, Jeremy Darnell, told the school board Monday night that a low number of applicants applied for job vacancies this summer, though most were able to be filled.

With just over a month before the new school year starts, the district still has two job openings — for a sixth-grade science teacher and special education teacher.

GCMS isn’t alone, either. Last week, the Tuscola school district announced on Facebook that it had four high school positions — biology, chemistry, home economics and special education — that were not filled.

Darnell said the two open positions at GCMS have drawn applicants, though they have not yet been filled.

“The science position just opened up last week,” Darnell said. “We have a couple of applicants who we’re going to interview this week. We’ve had a handful of applicants for the special ed position, but some have taken jobs at other places and some have declined the interview, so it’s been a challenge finding people to fill that position.”

The special education position is an added one from previous years. Based on caseloads during the last school year, school board members made the decision to hire another person in the department for the fall.

“I think we’re at about 12 percent of our kids that have IEPs (individual education plans),” Darnell said. “Each person has between eight and 13 kids, which is very manageable. But obviously, when you’re working with kids that need the most attention, you want to have the smallest number that you can.”

Among the positions already filled were a family/consumer science teacher and a business teacher at the high school. Darnell said two people applied for the family/consumer science position, commonly known as home economics, while only one applied for the business teaching position.

“Fortunately, they were good applicants,” Darnell said.

Darnell said the outlook for the special education opening does not look good, and he has doubts that a new staff member will be hired.

“I’m really concerned that we’re not going to get that one filled. We’d like to have another person, but I don’t think it will happen,” Darnell said. “If we don’t find a qualified applicant, then we’ll have to figure out how to manage our caseloads with the people that we have.”

Even with one position going unfilled, the district will still have a number of new staff members going into the new year school year. Retirement, personal decisions and other matters all contributed to vacancies opening up at the end of the year, Darnell said.

“We’re going to have 22 new staff members in the district this year, so it’s a huge number,” Darnell said.



Follow-up on budget

At June’s board meeting, Darnell said he anticipated the fiscal year budget ending close to balance. In his report to the board Monday, Darnell gave an estimate on where the budget might stand.

The current balance sheet, Darnell said, has the district at a $842,000 surplus.

The number is expected to decrease substantially, however, due in part to a working cash bond and contested money from One Earth Energy’s property tax appeal.

Approximately $600,000 is held up in the appeal case, while another $300,000 is from the working cash bond, Darnell said.

Darnell said no update has been given in the appeal case. A judge is currently considering the case and will issue a ruling in the future.

“We’re in wait-and-see mode right now,” Darnell said. “It’s in the judge’s hand, so the judge has to render the opinion.

As for a timetable on the decision, Darnell said that it is also uncertain.

“Our attorneys have said that the opinion will come back in the form of 2,400 to 2,800 pages, so it could take two years for the judge to write the opinion,” Darnell said.

Darnell said auditor Russ Leigh will conduct a yearly audit of the district’s finances beginning in August. Darnell said the final numbers would not be revealed until October at the earliest.



GCMS staying open

Also Monday, Darnell said the district would not be forced to close due to the state budget crisis.

Lawmakers passed Senate Bill 1, which revises the state’s school funding formula. But Gov. Bruce Rauner said he plans to make an amendatory veto to the bill, which he contends is a large bailout of Chicago Public Schools.

Darnell said that regardless of what happens in Springfield, the district would remain open this fall.

“Other districts have spent money that they don’t have, which has created some major problems,” Darnell said. “We don’t have those kinds of issues.”

Under the governor’s proposal, he said, GCMS would receive about twice as much state aid than it would under SB 1.



Other business

Also at Monday’s meeting:



➜ The board approved the resignations of sixth-grade science teacher Shawna Pondel and high school librarian Patti Welander

➜ The board approved the employment of Eva Hood, Natosha Wooton and Garrett Rigsby as paraprofessionals, Kristin Massey as high school librarian and Tammy Zehr as elementary school office secretary

➜ The board approved a $3,000 contribution to Railside Golf Course in Gibson City to help with course renovations and improvements. The high school boys’ and girls’ golf teams utilize Railside for their fall seasons.

➜ The board approved the elementary school handbook and a curricular plan for the 2017-18 school year.