Budget discussions on tap at PBL

PAXTON — Prior to the Paxton-Buckley-Loda school board’s regular monthly meeting Wednesday night, the board’s finance committee will meet to discuss the school district’s proposed budget for the 2018 fiscal year.

The committee will meet at 6 p.m. in the board room at the unit office in Paxton. The meeting is open to the public.

After reviewing the budget with Superintendent Cliff McClure, the committee will vote on whether to recommend the budget be placed on public display for the next 30 days, prior to a final version of the budget being approved in September.

The full board is expected to vote on placing the budget on public display during the regular meeting to follow. The full board is also expected to set a date and time for a public hearing to be held in September prior to the final budget being approved.

The 2018 fiscal year began July 1.



Other business

Also, the following items are listed on the agenda for the regular monthly meeting, which begins at 7 p.m. and is open to the public:

➜ Approval of a consent agenda, which includes the approval of the minutes from the July meeting; the affirmation of resignations; the approval of donations to the district; the affirmation of volunteer coaches; a “budget-to-actual” report; a report on 2017-18 student registration; and the agendas for new staff orientation and the opening day of school.

➜ A report on a school climate and bullying plan.

➜ Approval of second cost estimates and the design for a two-story addition to Clara Peterson Elementary School, the renovation of both Clara Peterson Elementary School and PBL High School and the demolition of PBL Eastlawn School.

➜ A school improvement report from Tara Tighe, the district’s director of curriculum, assessment and instruction.

➜ Approval of bids for property, casualty, workmen compensation and liability insurance.

➜ Approval of a student growth evaluation guidebook.

➜ Approval of an authorized signor for Clara Peterson Elementary School’s activity fund.

➜ Approval of the destruction of records.

➜ A closed session to discuss the appointment, employment, compensation, discipline, performance or dismissal of specific employees of the district; the purchase or lease of real property for use by the district; and pending litigation.