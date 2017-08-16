Early enrollment numbers outlined at PBL

PAXTON — The principals of the Paxton-Buckley-Loda school district’s four schools gave a report to the school board last Wednesday regarding the number of students who had registered at their schools as of that date.

Clara Peterson Elementary School Principal Amanda Wetherell said 307 students had registered, with seven more still expected to. Of the 307, 92 are in kindergarten, 85 are in first grade and 85 are in second. Pre-kindergarten classes are full, she said. Wetherell said she believes the total number of students enrolled at her school will be “at or above” the previous school year’s enrollment figure.

At PBL Eastlawn School, Principal Barry Wright said there were 76 third-graders registered with six more anticipated, 89 fourth-graders registered with four more anticipated and 89 fifth-graders registered with one more anticipated. There were five new students in third grade, 10 in fourth and three in fifth. The total number of those enrolled is “up from what we ended with last year” and is “probably pretty similar to what we started with last year,” Wright said.

At PBL Junior High School, there were 290 students registered, with 17 more still expected to, Principal Josh Didier said. “We expect our total enrollment to be about 315, if not higher,” Didier said. “We’ll have 97 in sixth grade, 103 in seventh and 113 in eighth. Last year when we started, we had about 330, so we’re very close to what we had last year.”

At PBL High School, 380 students had registered, with 90 more still expected to, Principal Travis Duley said. There were about 470 enrolled last school year at the high school.