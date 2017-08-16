Project at PBL still over budget, but progress being made

PAXTON — Estimated costs for building a 63,400-square-foot, two-story addition to Clara Peterson Elementary School and renovating that school as well as PBL High School are still higher than budgeted, but officials are not pushing the panic button yet.

During its meeting last Wednesday, the Paxton-Buckley-Loda school board heard a mix of good and bad news from the district’s construction manager, Jim Arends of Chicago-based Gilbane, and the district’s architect, Chuck Reifsteck of Gorski-Reifsteck Architecture in Champaign. The board learned that although the $31.4 million project remains over budget, there is hope that the “conservative” cost estimates currently being used can be reduced as the design process is completed.

“We’re in a good spot,” Arends said. “We’re still a little bit over budget and we have some things to work out, but when I say we’re over budget, that’s because we haven’t worked out all the details. We’re probably being a little more conservative in nature (in our estimates than we need to be). We have some contingencies built in to cover the unknowns. As Chuck and his team are developing the design, more of those unknowns will become knowns.”

Already, there has been some progress made in reducing the costs, Arends said. And more progress is expected, he said.

Meanwhile, Arends pointed out that the scope of the project has not been reduced, and there are no indications at this point that it will need to be either.

“Nobody’s given up any square footage; nobody’s given up any programs; we haven’t really given anything up yet, and we haven’t been asked to give anything up yet,” Arends said. “We’re still taking care of all of our ‘want-to-haves’ and ‘have-to-haves.’ So we’re still a little bit over (on the budget), but we’re getting there.”

The “bad news,” Arends said, is there are still some issues that need to be worked out, including the possibility that cost estimates for abatement will be as much as “10 times” higher than had been projected. Arends said that possibility is based on what he was told by a consultant recently.

“We need to work out that scope and find out what that really represents and if that’s true,” Arends said. “That’s an unknown right now.

“Neither (the construction manager or architect) is pushing the panic button,” Arends added.

The project has moved from the schematic design phase to the design development phase, Arends said. By October, when design development is completed, Arends said, he expects the project to be on budget.

“We want to continue to be conservative (with our estimates),” Arends said. “We want to look at everything, challenge each other, keep going back and forth, so that when we come back in October (to speak to the board), we’re right there. We want to keep moving toward being right on budget.”

Reifsteck said the project is currently about halfway to the bidding stage. Reifsteck said that on July 20, he sent 125 pages of proposed designs to Arends for his review, and currently there are a number of consultants involved in the project, including civil engineers, structural engineers, mechanical engineers, electrical engineers and plumbing engineers, who “all have their systems preliminarily laid out.”

Arends told Reifsteck that he thinks the drawings that have been completed so far “are beyond what we would normally see” at the end of design development.

“I think we’ve got more detail and more information than we’re used to having (at this point in a project),” Arends said.

Listed on the agenda for the meeting was the approval of second cost estimates and the design for the project. The board, however, did not vote on the matter after being informed by Arends that “this is an in-progress snapshot of where we’re at — it’s not done.”



2019 target date

There is an August 2019 target date for opening the doors to the new addition to Clara Peterson Elementary School. After construction is finished, the district’s oldest school — PBL Eastlawn School — would be torn down, with the site being turned into a park-like setting. Eastlawn’s third- through fifth-graders will be relocating to the new addition at Clara Peterson.

