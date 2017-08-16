Proposed PBL budget shows $666,246 deficit in ed fund

PAXTON — The Paxton-Buckley-Loda school district’s proposed budget for the fiscal year that began July 1 projects a $666,246 deficit in its main operating fund — the educational fund — but Superintendent Cliff McClure is quick to point out that the district’s financial outlook could indeed change for the better if state revenue ends up being more reliable than it has been.

“The $666,000, I don’t know what that is — that’s a fictitious number — because it could go up or down,” McClure told the school board at its monthly meeting last Wednesday. “Because I have no idea what we’re going to get in state funding. No one does at this time and point.”

At this point, McClure is making conservative assumptions that his district will receive only three of the six payments it is due to receive from the state.

“We’re due six, but I budgeted for getting two from last (fiscal) year that were never paid and then one from this (fiscal) year,” McClure said.

In the budget, revenue from state sources totals $4.05 million in the educational fund, which is projecting total revenue of $15.35 million compared with $16.02 million in expenditures.

If the $666,246 deficit ends up a reality, the educational fund’s balance would fall from $5.6 million at the start of the fiscal year to $4.9 million at the end.

McClure, of course, hopes his assumptions turn out wrong.

“If they made us all six payments, we might actually balance the budget,” McClure said. “I’m going to hold my breath — and I’ll probably pass out — but there is a possibility if that would happen, we would balance the budget.”

Much of what will happen will be determined by the actions of the state Legislature. Although lawmakers have passed an income tax increase, a budget and a budget implementation plan — the latter of which only allows for the state to pass a school funding bill that is based on “evidence-based” funding — the details on how to fund schools are still being worked out.

Currently, McClure said, “the only revenue that can be dispersed at this time is those dollars that were budgeted and approved (by the Legislature) last year or approved through legislation. So the two payments last year that we did not receive, those are eligible to be released. But they’re not being dispersed for some reason. The treasurer is not releasing them to school districts.”

Fortunately, McClure said, no matter what happens, the school district has enough cash reserves to continue to operate. In the meantime, McClure said the district will continue to try to cut costs where it can, spending less money than it did the year prior, as it has done in recent years.

“Our cash reserves are what’s keeping us alive,” McClure said. “We’ve saved over time, and we’ve put away for the rainy day, and we’re one of the lucky districts that did that. We’re going to open school on time. We’re going to run school. We can operate.

“I’m hopeful about this more than I know, but I truly believe that we will begin receiving money from the state before we run out of money from our local resources, our cash reserves.

“In the meantime, we’ll be very conservative fiscally and operate wisely and use the best of our resources.”

Besides the educational fund, other funds showing projected deficits in the budget are the capital projects fund (-$7.2 million), debt service fund (-$699,963), transportation fund (-$204,982), municipal retirement/Social Security fund (-$73,836) and operations and maintenance fund (-$15,627). Showing projected surpluses are the tort fund ($179,278) and working cash fund ($80,243).

Much like the educational fund, the transportation fund, with projected revenue of $590,919 and expenditures of $795,901, is in “desperate need of timely and reliable payments” from the state, McClure said.

“Last year’s payments were prorated right at 69 percent (of what was due to the district),” McClure said. “We are not receiving all of our payments, so at this time and point we will be borrowing money from the education fund in order to prop up our transportation fund.”

The multi-million-dollar deficit in the capital projects fund is a result of the $31.4 million project the district is pursuing to replace PBL Eastlawn School, McClure said. The district is working to build a two-story addition to Clara Peterson Elementary School and is also preparing for renovations to Clara Peterson and PBL High School.

Meanwhile, McClure said the district should expect “quite a significant savings” in the tort fund as a result of a decrease in insurance premiums.

“So that’s good news for the district as well as families and spouses (of employees) that take insurance with the district,” McClure said.

Immediately prior to the monthly meeting, the board’s finance committee met and recommended the board place the proposed budget on public display. The board then voted during the monthly meeting to place it on display, while also setting a public hearing on the budget for 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, in the board room at the unit office in Paxton.



Other business

Also at last week’s board meeting:

➜ The board approved Rick Johnson and Pat Prina serving as volunteer coaches for junior high baseball.

➜ The board approved Olivia Kingren as an authorized signor for Clara Peterson Elementary School’s activity fund.

➜ The board approved the destruction of records that were approved by the Illinois Records Commission.

➜ The board affirmed the resignation of Kathryn Pannbacker as a Clara Peterson Elementary School paraprofessional.

➜ The board approved donations from The Upper Room Bible Church of Paxton ($300 for the PBL Backpack Program), First Lutheran Church of Paxton ($350 for the PBL Backpack Program), Ben Mehlan of the 5K Color Fun Run ($1,000 for the PBL Backpack Program) and the Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce ($150 for PBL High School’s FFA chapter).

➜ The board agreed to advertise for candidates for a junior high/high school head cook.

➜ The board approved the hiring of Quinton Hatfill as a physical education teacher at Clara Peterson Elementary School and junior high school assistant baseball coach; Kaitlyn Henrichs as a Clara Peterson Elementary School paraprofessional; Alyssa Stewart as a Clara Peterson Elementary School paraprofessional; Brianna Jackson as a PBL Junior High School paraprofessional; Sally Ellis as PBL Junior High School speech team coach; Steve Waugh as a sixth-grade boys’ basketball coach; and Deborah Trone and Vickie Heisler as three-hour cooks.

➜ Tara Chandler, the district’s director of curriculum, instruction and assessment, reported on Measures of Academic Progress, PARCC and SAT scores from last school year and summer professional development activities.

➜ The board approved the renewal of the district’s property, casualty, workman’s compensation and liability insurance. The insurance provider will continue to be Liberty. “Last year’s rate was $144,317; this year’s rate is $121,903, reflecting a $22,413 decrease for a 15.5 percent savings,” McClure said.

➜ The board briefly discussed a proposed student growth evaluation guidebook.

➜ The board heard a report from McClure about new software the district is using to monitor and track complaints of bullying. The software, called BRIM, can be used by students to report incidents of bullying through the district’s website, www.pblunit10.com. “In the past it was a little bit difficult (to track bullying incidents) because sometimes there’s allegations but no discipline, so this allows us to have some type of documentation whether there was discipline or not,” McClure said.