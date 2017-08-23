Proposed budget for special-ed co-op released

By ROSS BROWN

bluehavanaross@gmail.com



GIBSON CITY — Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley school board members were given the proposed 2018 fiscal year budget for the Ford County Special Education Cooperative at their monthly meeting Monday night.

Revenue is estimated at $12,736,400, while expenses are projected at $12,803,000.

GCMS Superintendent Jeremy Darnell said there is about $640,000 more than last year’s actual spending, which he said reflects about 50 percent cushion.

The district spent an extra $75,000 on technology and added two certified and five non-certified positions that equal $175,000, and Darnell said the rest is basic increases in cost and salary. Darnell said the budget has a 4 percent margin of error.

Revenue is $260,000 less than last year, but Darnell said the district is not using a $500,000 working-cash bond like last year. This shows roughly $240,000 in new revenue, Darnell said.

Among the Ford County Special Education Cooperative’s nine major funds, the transportation fund shows the largest deficit at $142,600. Darnell said this is due to the state not making its categorical payments. Darnell said State Comptroller Susana Mendoza recently released two of the district’s four categorical payments from last year, and there is talk that the fourth one might be released, meaning that last year would be funded completely. At the end of last year, GCMS had received only 35 percent of state payments, Darnell said.

Darnell stressed that the budget is not final and that figures could change as a result of legislative action in the General Assembly.

“We don’t know a lot about what’s going to happen with state revenue,” Darnell said. “A lot of the state funding formulas are missing because a bill hasn’t been signed. I’d like to be more aggressive in nailing down the numbers, but that just isn’t realistic right now.”

Ford County Special Education Cooperative Director Jesse McFarling said the cooperative finished the year about 8 percent under budget, and he said the district would receive a $25,000 payment from money left over.

Other business

Also at Monday’s meeting:

➜ The board approved the resignations of elementary school teacher

Keely Burks and paraprofessional Dawn Bilek, effective Aug. 1 and Aug. 21, respectively.

➜ The board approved the employment of Michelle O’Neall as a science teacher, Maureen Keigher as an elementary school teacher, Kristin McDonald as a special education teacher and Megan Forster, Bethany Rodriguez and Michael Wilson as paraprofessionals — all effective at the start of the 2017-18 school year.

➜ The board approved maternity leave for Lisa Natywa from mid-December until March 9.

➜ The board approved Keith Hill as a volunteer for the band program.

➜ Board members approved permanent transfers of $10,170 from the transportation fund to the education fund and $25,904 from the tort/liability fund to the education fund. Darnell said the two transfers would correct accounting errors.

➜ The board approved the submission of a hazard designation request to the Illinois Department of Transportation of the area between 8th and 12th streets in Gibson City and Illinois 47 and the Bloomer Line railroad tracks. Darnell said the designation would allow for bus transportation of students for that area, which is already a hazard area for middle school students.

➜ The board approved Prairie Farms as the school district’s dairy provider for the 2017-18 school year.

➜ The board voted to join the Illinois Educators Risk Management Program’s health insurance consortium, effective July 1, 2017.

➜ Board members approved a new contract between the school district and paraprofessionals through July 31, 2021.