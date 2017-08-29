Districts await word on how much more money they'll get through new school-funding formula

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois House approved a new school-funding plan Monday that will increase state money for all districts and provide $75 million in tax credits for people who donated to private-school scholarships.

But exactly how much more money local school districts will receive remains unclear.

“I wish I could say (I know),” Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley school district Superintendent Jeremy Darnell said. “I’ve read probably the same things you’ve read from different capitol reporting, and right now, without having seen (the legislation), I don’t know.

“I think it’s going to be a positive thing. I’m glad we’ve got a funding formula in place. I’m glad it passed, because the alternative is scary.”

Like Darnell, Paxton-Buckley-Loda school district Superintendent Cliff McClure said he does not know what the implications of the bill would mean for his district.

“If it’s following what I’d seen a couple of weeks ago, it could mean as much as $90,000 more revenue for our district,” McClure said. “But without seeing the actual allotment from the state and running it through the formula and things of that nature, I don’t know.”

Lawmakers voted 73-34 on Monday evening to send the legislation to the Senate, where a vote was expected Tuesday. Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner, who walked the floor of the House after the vote to thank lawmakers, is expected to support it.

“I encourage members of the Senate to also pass this bill, which I will sign quickly in order to ensure that our schools — many of which have already opened for the 2017-2018 school year — receive their much-needed resources,” Rauner said in a statement.

State Sen. Jason Barickman, R-Bloomington, said he is “urging immediate action and support for this plan in the Senate.”

Monday evening’s vote came after the same measure was defeated earlier Monday largely because of objections raised by teacher unions to the tax credits. It also occurred minutes after lawmakers failed to override Rauner’s changes to a separate plan preferred by the unions.

Supporters said the measure they ultimately approved is imperfect, but that it will reduce huge funding disparities between wealthy and poor school districts.

Legislators from both parties have said for years that the way Illinois distributes money to schools is unfair, but they’ve been unable to agree to a way to change it. A budget lawmakers approved last month required for the first time that the formula be changed.

Without a new funding plan, more than 800 school districts would not get state money.

“It is important to remember that the status quo is no longer an option,” Barickman said in a statement. “For years, members of both sides of the aisle have highlighted the inequities of the current system that unfairly treats schoolchildren based on where they live. We now have an opportunity to pass bipartisan legislation that allows us to fix the formula, enable school districts and taxpayers opportunities to lower their costs and create new educational opportunities for many Illinoisans.”

The plan approved Monday was hammered out by legislative leaders in closed-door meetings over recent days. It provides money for Chicago Public Schools pension costs and creates a $75 million tax credit program for people who donate to private school scholarships.

Students receiving the scholarships must have a total household income of less than 300 percent of the federal poverty level, or about $73,000 annually for a family of four.

Earlier this year, Democrats approved separate legislation that provided money to the state’s neediest districts first, and that provided additional funding to districts that serve larger numbers of students in poverty or who are English-language learners.

But Rauner used his veto authority to make changes to the legislation, saying it provided too much money to financially strapped Chicago Public Schools.

The Illinois Senate voted to override Rauner’s changes, with one Republican joining majority Democrats. After putting off a vote because of leaders’ negotiations on a fresh deal, the House tried unsuccessfully late Monday to follow suit. The override required a three-fifths majority, or 71 yes votes. It received 63 yes votes.

“I want to thank Speaker Madigan, Leader Durkin and their staff members for finding common ground that will reverse the inequities of our current school funding system,” Rauner said. “Aligned with the framework provided by the Illinois School Funding Reform Commission — a bipartisan, bicameral working group chaired by the Secretary of Education — this bill has much to celebrate. First, every district in Illinois will have an adequacy target based on 27 elements brought forth through an ‘evidence-based model’ of school funding. Second, new state funds will be distributed to ensure that those districts with the largest gap between current spending and adequacy will be funded first. Third, no district will lose state funding as compared to last year.

“The compromise includes the much-needed flexibility for school districts through mandate relief, while providing avenues for property tax relief. It increases transparency related to how districts are funded through local, state and federal resources.

“It protects the rights of parents to choose the school that best meets the needs of their children — providing more school choice for children from low-income families. By setting yearly minimum funding targets, this bill also ensures that Illinois will continue to invest in our most important resource — our children’s education.