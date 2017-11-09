Budget up for approval at Wednesday's PBL school board meeting

PAXTON — Immediately prior to the Paxton-Buckley-Loda school board’s monthly meeting Wednesday night, a public hearing will be held regarding the school district’s proposed budget for the 2018 fiscal year.

The board is expected to approve the budget during the meeting, which begins at 7 p.m.

As of last month, the proposed budget for the fiscal year that began July 1 projected a $666,246 deficit in its main operating fund — the educational fund — but Superintendent Cliff McClure was quick to point out that the district’s financial outlook could indeed change for the better if state revenue ends up being more reliable than it has been.

In the budget, revenue from state sources totals $4.05 million in the educational fund, which is projecting total revenue of $15.3 million compared with $16.02 million in expenditures.

Besides the educational fund, other funds showing projected deficits in the budget are the capital projects fund (-$7.2 million), debt service fund (-$699,963), transportation fund (-$204,982), municipal retirement/Social Security fund (-$73,836) and operations and maintenance fund (-$15,627). Showing projected surpluses are the tort fund ($179,278) and working cash fund ($80,243).

The budget has been on public display since last month.



Other business

Also, the following items are listed on the agenda for the monthly meeting, which will be held in the board room at the unit office in Paxton:

➜ Approval of a consent agenda, which includes the approval of the minutes from the July meeting; the affirmation of staff resignations; the approval of donations to the district; the affirmation of volunteer coaches; a “budget-to-actual” report; a report on sixth-day attendance; a report on 2016-17 administrator and teacher salaries and benefits; an administrator compensation report; an update on the PBL Backpack Program; and the approval of the disposal of technology items.

➜ Reports from the Ford County Special Education Cooperative and the district’s policy review committee.

➜ Possible approval of a student growth guidebook and teacher evaluation proposal.

➜ An update on the Midland CEO Program.

➜ A report on the Illinois 5Essentials Survey.

➜ A report on the Clara Peterson Elementary School addition and renovation project and PBL High School renovation project.

➜ Possible approval of 2017-18 grants.

➜ A discussion on credit cards for junior high and high school athletic directors.

➜ Possible approval of a high school Give Club student activity account.

➜ A closed session to discuss the appointment, employment, compensation, discipline, performance or dismissal of specific employees and pending litigation, with potential action to follow once the meeting is re-opened to the public.