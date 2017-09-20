PBL's budget showing less red ink than a month earlier

By ROSS BROWN

PAXTON — Members of the Paxton-Buckley-Loda school board approved the district’s budget for the 2018 fiscal year during their monthly meeting last Wednesday night.

The budget, which had been available for public viewing since last month, was unanimously approved following a public hearing prior to the start of the regular monthly meeting at PBL Junior High School.

As of last month, the proposed budget projected a $666,246 deficit in its main operating fund — the educational fund — but Superintendent Cliff McClure was quick to point out that the district’s financial outlook could indeed change for the better if state revenue ends up being more reliable than it has been.

In the earlier version of the budget, revenue from state sources totals $4.05 million in the educational fund, which was projecting total revenue of $15.3 million compared with $16.02 million in expenditures.

However, in the budget approved last week, the educational fund was projected to end the fiscal year in the black by $26,050, with expenses totaling $16,230,692 and revenue totaling $16,256,742. Superintendent Cliff McClure bumped up his revenue projection after the Illinois Legislature approved a school funding bill last month, giving public school districts revenue they previously were not sure would arrive.

Funds showing projected deficits in the budget are the capital projects fund (-$7.2 million), debt service fund (-$699,963), transportation fund (-$197,096), municipal retirement/Social Security fund (-$76,348), operations and maintenance fund (-$18,627) and fire prevention and safety fund (-$1,571). Showing projected surpluses are the tort fund ($164,453) and working cash fund ($80,243).

McClure told board members that the transportation fund is a cause for concern due to the state not making its categorical payments it had promised due to the lack of a state budget. With a new budget being passed in early July, funds are scheduled to be paid to the district, though he noted that some money might need to be transferred from other accounts into the transportation fund.

McClure said the operations and maintenance fund is slightly in the red, and that the district has $315,000 in bonds as part of the budget over the next year. He told board members he would like for the district to start a risk management program this year, saying that it would “pay down administrative and custodial salaries.”



Other business

Also at last Wednesday’s meeting:

➜ Chuck Reifsteck and Jim Arends updated the board about the addition and renovation project at Clara Peterson Elementary School and the renovation project at PBL High School. Arends said it was discovered that the projects were already $997,000 over budget by Aug. 25. Arends said his team had to enact value engineering and value management programs, aiming to continue the nature of the project without cutting any programs, just trying to reduce costs. At a Friday afternoon meeting earlier this month, Arends said, about $1 million was cut from the budget, and he said the budget currently is $21,600 in the black. Arends said the engineering team would try not to add any scope to the project. Arends said updated figures showed a decrease in square footage for the school addition, but that it was caused by reconfiguring space for the addition and rearranging specific rooms.

➜ The board accepted the resignation of Clara Peterson lunch clerk Kim Garney, effective at the end of the school year in May.

➜ The board approved the hiring of Diane Sullivan as a high school paraprofessional, Sandra Bryant and Stephanie Hoover as part-time cooks, Atalece Bird as junior high library media aide, Adam Schonauer as high school lunch supervisor and Michelle Turner for 2017-18 work overload.

➜ The board approved as volunteer coaches: Michelle Brennan and Rebecca Leising (Lego League), David Shellhamer (high school scholastic bowl) and Matthew Harper and Melissa Goldman (high school speech team).

➜ The board granted maternity leave for Kelly Rust for the second semester of the school year.

➜ The board approved the student growth and teacher evaluation guidebook. McClure said the book would be used for student growth scores, adding that a score would input all standardized testing — including MAP, PARCC and SAT test scores — into one single score. He said the guidebooks would allow for staff members to show and see growth among students.

➜ The board discussed allowing the junior high and high school athletic directors to each have their own credit cards to use for school purchases. McClure said charges currently go onto principals’ cards, which can sometimes be maxed out during a given month. He said the district opened the credit lines in order to save money, mentioning that many companies want money for purchases up-front and not later. A possible credit account would be less than $1,000, he said, and the athletic directors would need approval before making any purchases, which is the current policy of the district. The board agreed with the proposal and will vote on it at next month’s meeting.

➜ McClure said he is ready to commit to the proposed “CEO course” out of Effingham and that he is meeting with district officials from Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and Fisher about entering into a combined program with high school students from all three school districts. He said the class would only be open to about 10 students, which would allow for about three or four PBL students to be part of the course.

