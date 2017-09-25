Enrollment rises at PBL for first time in eight years

PAXTON — For the first time since the 2009-10 school year, the Paxton-Buckley-Loda school district has seen an increase in the number of students enrolled as of the sixth day of classes.

After a seventh consecutive year of declining sixth-day enrollment in 2016-17, the district saw its numbers increase this school year to 1,378 students. The number of students enrolled in the district’s four schools is now back to what it was in 2015-16.

Last year, sixth-day enrollment totaled 1,359 — lower than any year since 1999-2000, when the figures were first tracked by Superintendent Cliff McClure. The district had lost enrollment each of the previous seven years, after it surpassed 1,500 for the first time — at 1,523 students — in 2009-10. There were 1,438 students in 2010-11, 1,434 in 2011-12, 1,415 in 2012-13, 1,408 in 2013-14 and 1,395 in 2014-15.

Although enrollment increased this year, the number of students is still below the district’s annual average. The district has averaged 1,431 students per year since 1999-2000 on the sixth day of classes.

Only one school — PBL Junior High School — saw its enrollment decline this school year, with 313 enrolled compared with 324 last year. With increased enrollments are Clara Peterson Elementary School (316, up from 298), PBL Eastlawn School (265, up from 258) and PBL High School (484, up from 479).

PBL High School has not had a larger sixth-day enrollment figure since the 2001-02 school year, when there were 488 students. The school’s enrollment peaked at 500 in 2000-01.

Meanwhile, PBL Junior High School has never seen a lower enrollment in the past 18 years. Last year’s figure of 324 was its previous low.

Clara Peterson Elementary School’s 316 students are the most since there were 369 in 2009-10, and PBL Eastlawn School’s 265 is the most since 2015-16, when there were 283.

The average class size this school year is 23.25 for fourth grade, 22.5 for fifth grade, 22 for first grade, 21.75 for second grade, 20.5 for third grade and 18.6 for kindergarten. Averages were not immediately available for grades six through 12.

The grade level with the most students is ninth grade (137). Other grade totals were: 10th grade (133), eighth grade (114), 11th grade (111), 12th grade (103), seventh grade (103), sixth grade (96), fourth grade (93), kindergarten (93), fifth grade (90), first grade (88), second grade (87), third grade (82) and pre-kindergarten (48).

The enrollment figures were presented to the school during its Sept. 13 meeting.