Board approves budgets for GCMS, FCSEC

By ROSS BROWN

bluehavanaross@gmail.com



GIBSON CITY — Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley school board members approved the school district’s budget for the 2018 fiscal year as well as the Ford County Special Education Cooperative’s 2018 fiscal year budget during their monthly meeting Monday night.

Superintendent Jeremy Darnell and FCSEC Director Jesse McFarling presented their respective budgets during public hearings prior to the regular board meeting.



GCMS budget

Darnell said the GCMS budget has a projected $43,600 deficit, with total expenses being $15,957,000 and revenue $15,913,400.

Funds with projections in the black are: operations and maintenance ($123,000), working cash ($63,300), tort ($5,000) and fire prevention and safety ($55,000).

Funds with projected deficits include education (-$58,800), debt service (-$2,500), transportation (-$62,600), municipal retirement/Social Security (-$42,500) and capital projects (-$123,500).

GCMS is projected to have $9,414,265 on hand at the end of the fiscal year on June 30, 2018. Individual fund balances are education ($2,526,123), operations and maintenance ($2,752,587), debt service ($123,859), transportation ($251,079), municipal retirement/Social Security ($206,406), capital projects ($1,432,674), working cash ($1,473,680), tort ($403,213) and fire prevention and safety ($244,644).

Darnell said the transportation fund is not part of the newly adopted school funding formula, and therefore the district would have to wait to see how many payments from the state it will get.

“It’s been a guessing game as to what we’re going to get from the state,” Darnell said. “It is one of the few things that are still left outside of the evidence-based funding model. Even though they say they’re going to pay at a higher rate this year, they still have to issue the payments. We’re still one short from last year.”

Due to the lack of certainty about the transportation money, Darnell said he did not include all of the payments into this year’s budget, adding that the more payments the district receives, the closer the transportation fund will be to a surplus.

“If we happen to get all four this year, we’ll have a surplus there,” Darnell said. “If we get the third one, we’ll be about even. If we get two we’ll have a deficit, but we have the fund balance to manage it.”

Regarding the retirement fund balance, Darnell said that district auditor Russ Leigh & Associates recommended a reduction in the sizes of both that account as well as debt service.

“You don’t want to carry fund balances in the funds that you are just collecting what you need for, so we reduced those down so we were knowingly putting deficits into those accounts,” Darnell said. “You don’t want to have a huge surplus, so we’re knocking that down a little bit and will continue to knock it down later on, until we get it to where it’s a little flat.”

Darnell said that most of the capital money would be deficit spending. Darnell acknowledged that some major capital expenses might be considered later this year, but he declined to mention specific details.

“We’ll talk a little more in the future about what we’ll spend that money on,” Darnell said.

Darnell said the district would not receive as much money under the state’s new school funding formula as other districts in Illinois. Districts receiving the most money are categorized as “Tier 1” districts, which Chicago Public Schools, the largest, is a part of.

Darnell said GCMS is ranked at “Upper-Tier 2,” and he said that because of a leapfrog effect it might jump into “Tier 1” status starting next year.



FCSEC budget

The FCSEC budget is balanced for the fiscal year, with a total of $1,449,000 in both revenue and spending, McFarling said.

Of that total, the education fund would receive and spend $1,467,700, operations and maintenance $4,000 and municipal retirement and Social Security $27,300.

The FCSEC would end the year with a total $395,000 fund balance — specifically, $350,000 in education, $15,000 in operations and maintenance and $30,000 in municipal retirement/social security.

McFarling said the budget is 1.75 percent larger than last year and includes increases in costs due to the FCSEC hiring two speech-language pathologists.

McFarling said, however, that the costs were outweighed by the fact that his salary is less than that of Rick Brackmann, who retired in July after serving as FCSEC director for several years.

“We saved some money in administrative salaries because Rick was a veteran and I am new, so that balanced the budget out,” McFarling said.

McFarling said Brackmann developed the budget while he was still with the district.

“This budget was created by Rick,” McFarling said. “He did it before he retired, and it was already completed before I came. Next year, I’ll be creating the budget and going through it myself for the first time.”



Other business

Also at Monday’s meeting:

➜ The board accepted the resignation of Cyndi Wurmnest as a paraprofessional, effective Dec. 30.

➜ The board granted maternity leaves for Nichole McNary (from Sept. 30 through Dec. 22) and Kristin Wilson (from Oct. 27 through Dec. 22).

➜ The board approved several volunteer coaches for wrestling, boys’ basketball and the music program.

➜ Darnell said the district’s collective-bargaining agreement with the GCMS Education Association teachers’ union is expiring at the end of the school year, and he said negotiations would begin soon.