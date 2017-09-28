Trio inducted into PBL Alumni Hall of Fame

PAXTON — Three Paxton Community High School graduates will be inducted into the PBL Alumni Hall of Fame following Thursday’s homecoming parade.

Walter L. Elrod (class of 1980), H. Peter “Pete” Larson III (1962) and Sally Peterson-Falzone (1960) have been invited to an induction ceremony that will be held at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School’s Zimmerman Field. The ceremony will take place following the parade, which begins at 6 p.m.



Walter L. Elrod

After graduating high school, Elrod worked in construction and eventually married his high school sweetheart, Teresa Mattoon, who graduated from Paxton Community High School in 1982.

Elrod found he had an interest in firefighting, and he joined the Paxton volunteer fire department after watching them put out a fire.

Elrod went on to join the Air National Guard to receive military training as a firefighter. He later earned an associate’s degree in fire science from Carl Sandberg College.

In 1985, he took a job as a professional firefighter and moved his family to Galesburg.

In 1996, Elrod attained a commission in the Air Force and served as a flight surgeon until he retired in 2004. During that time, he also served as a full-time firefighter and emergency medical technician for the Galesburg Fire Department.

While working in Galesburg, Elrod earned a bachelor of arts degree in biochemistry from Knox College in 1993.

Elrod eventually left his job as a firefighter in order to go back to school at the University of Illinois College of Medicine.

Upon completion of medical school in 1997, he began his residency training in Toledo, Ohio, where he specialized in emergency medicine. Since completing residency in 2000, Elrod has served the Toledo area as an emergency medicine physician; and since 2010, he has also been privileged to work as an associate clinical professor at the University of Toledo Medical Center, training new generations of emergency medicine physicians.

In addition to his professional duties, Elrod found he enjoyed the challenges of mountain climbing and eventually attained the goal of climbing the highest point of every continent — known as climbing the “Seven Summits.” He accomplished this feat by climbing to the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro in Africa in January 2007; Mount Elbrus in Europe in August 2007; Mount Aconcagua in South America in February 2008; Mount McKinley in Alaska in July 2008; Mount Vinson in Antarctica in January 2009; Mount Kosciuszko in Australia in September 2009; and, finally, Mount Everest in Asia on May 13, 2011. Upon completion of this last accomplishment, he became one of only 300 people, at that point in history, to have successfully achieved the “Seven Summits.”



H. Peter “Pete” Larson III

Upon graduating from high school, Larson went on to a post-graduate year at The Loomis School in Connecticut, where he matured and gained 50 pounds. He was then recruited to play football by Yale, Northwestern, Illinois and Cornell University. He chose Cornell, where he studied economics and played football.

In three years at Cornell, Larson rushed for 1,751 yards on 354 carries (4.9 yards per carry), had 430 receiving yards on 34 receptions (12.6 yards per reception) and scored 21 touchdowns. During his senior season in 1966, he led the Eastern College Athletic Conference in rushing and scoring, both of which set ECAC records, and he was also named First-Team All-Conference in the Ivy League. Due to these accomplishments, Larson was named an Associated Press All-American honorable mention pick during this same season.

Interrupting his academic pursuits, Larson was selected by the Washington Redskins with the 222nd pick on the 1967 NFL Draft. Larson then played two season with the Redskins, rushing for 216 yards on 69 carries (3.1 yards per carry) and scoring two touchdowns.

After completing his degree from Cornell, he had a short stint with the New York Giants before ending his football career against San Diego when he tore a ligament in his left knee.

In addition to his accomplishments on the football field, Larson has more than 40 years of experience in all aspects of commercial real estate, including consulting, joint venture, landlord representation, tenant advisory and investment sales.

Currently, Larson works as an executive vice president for Transwestern Commercial Services Inc., providing brokerage and advisory services to his long-standing, nationally recognized clients and leveraging his entrepreneurial knowledge and experience to assist in charting Transwestern’s strategic direction and growth.

While developing a career in commercial real estate, Larson also became a board member and founder of National Enterprise Bank in Washington, D. C., which was eventually acquired by BB&T, one of the top 10 banks in the U.S., where Larson serves in an advisory capacity for BB&T in the Metropolitan Washington, D. C., marketplace.



Sally Peterson-Falzone

After graduating as valedictorian, Peterson-Falzone received her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in speech pathology from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

Upon graduating, she was named to the university’s Bronze Tablet, which honors the top 3 percent of each graduating class.

She worked for two years in the Department of Otolaryngology and the Center for Craniofacial Anomalies at the University of Illinois at the Medical Center in Chicago before returning to graduate school at the University of Iowa, where she received her doctorate.

In 1971 she returned to the University of Illinois at the Medical Center and directed speech and hearing research at the Center for Craniofacial Anomalies. During this time, she published numerous research studies and clinical reports in various professional journals. In 1972, she published the first clinical report on communication disorders in patients with congenital craniofacial conditions to be dually supported by the American Speech and Hearing Association and the National Institutes of Health.

In 1984, she moved to San Francisco, Calif., to become the speech-language pathologist at the Craniofacial Center of the University of California in San Francisco. She retired in 2002 to become clinical professor emerita.

Peterson-Falzone is a past president of both the American Cleft Palate-Craniofacial Association and the Society for Ear, Nose and Throat Advances in Children. She received the Distinguished Service Award from the American Cleft Palate-Craniofacial Association in 2001 and the Distinguished Alumna Award of the Department of Speech and Hearing of the University of Iowa in 2010. In November of 2017 she received the Honors of the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association, which recognizes members for their distinguished contributions to the discipline of communication sciences and disorders and is the highest honor the association bestows.

Additionally, Dr. Peterson-Falzone is lead author of two textbooks on cleft palate speech which have been translated into Chinese and Japanese. She has lectured extensively in China, Scandinavia and across the U.S.

Since her retirement, she has served as a volunteer on multiple cleft palate surgical missions to China, Bangladesh and Nigeria.