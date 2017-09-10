PBL board to discuss preliminary property tax levy Wednesday

PAXTON — The Paxton-Buckley-Loda school board will discuss the preliminary property tax levy for the school district during its meeting Wednesday night.

Also during the meeting, which is open to the public and begins at 7 p.m. in the board room at the unit office in Paxton:

➜ The board will vote on the approval of a consent agenda, which includes the approval of minutes of previous meetings, the affirmation of staff resignations, the approval of donations to the district, the affirmation of volunteer coaches, a “budget-to-actual” report, notification of 2017-18 parent/teacher conferences, the approval of the Illinois School Report Cards for the district and its four schools, the approval of disposing of technology items, the approval of items deemed no longer useful to the district, the approval of a grant from the Illinois Retired Teachers Association, a report on fall activities in the district, and a report from the PBL High School guidance department.

➜ The board will vote on the approval of new and revised school board policies.

➜ The board will consider taking action on credit cards for junior high and high school athletic directors.

➜ The board will hear a report on the progress of the Clara Peterson Elementary School addition and renovation project and the PBL High School renovation project.

➜ The board will consider taking action on a “capitalization threshold resolution.”

➜ The board will consider the approval of the district participating in the Midland CEO Program.

➜ The board will discuss the upcoming Triple I Conference and appoint a board member to serve as a delegate at the conference’s delegate assembly.

➜ The board will consider approving the district’s audit for the 2017 fiscal year, which ended June 30.

➜ The board will discuss the district’s risk-management plan.

➜ The board will consider approving 2018 IERMP health insurance rates.

➜ The board will meet in closed session to discuss the appointment, employment, compensation, discipline, performance or dismissal of specific employees of the district; pending litigation; and the purchase or lease of real estate for use by the district.