PBL's Curry wins $1,000 scholarship

PAXTON — The National FFA Organization has awarded a $1,000 scholarship to Michael Curry of the Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School FFA chapter.

The scholarship is sponsored by Seneca Foods Corp. Curry plans to use the funds to pursue a degree at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

The scholarship was one of 1,888 awarded through the National FFA Organization’s scholarship program this year. Currently, 115 sponsors contribute more than $2.7 million to support the scholarships to students.

For 33 years, the scholarships have been made available through funding secured by the National FFA Foundation. The funding comes from individuals, businesses and corporate sponsors to encourage excellence and enable students to pursue their educational goals.

The 2017 scholarship recipients were selected from 8,337 applicants from across the nation. Selections were based on the applicant’s leadership, academic record, FFA and other school and community activities, supervised agricultural or work experience in agricultural education and future goals.

The National FFA Organization provides leadership, personal growth and career success training through agricultural education to 649,355 student members who belong to 7,859 local FFA chapters throughout the U.S., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The organization is also supported by 225,891 alumni members in 1,934 alumni chapters in the U.S.