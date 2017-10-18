Three receive $500 scholarships

WATSEKA — The Iroquois County Republican Women’s Club has awarded $500 scholarships to Kenzie Crabtree, Hannah Fink and Stephanie Orr.

Each will receive $500 for use at a four-year college, junior college or trade school. The scholarships are funded by activities sponsored by the Iroquois County Republican Women.

Crabtree is the daughter of Joda and Janie Crabtree of Watseka. Her mother and aunt Brenna Johnson are members of the women’s club. Crabtree has gone on mission trips to Canada and also Joplin, Mo. She is a vacation Bible school leader, church nursery leader and American Red Cross blood drive volunteer, and she has helped with food drives and helped at youth volleyball camps. She is also active in school, participating in Key Club, Spanish club, student council, National Honor Society, vollyball, show choir and track. She was also a boys’ baseball team manager. She plans to attend the University of Illinois and study business marketing.

Fink is the daughter of Rita and Rob Fink of Onarga. Fink is busy at her church, vacation Bible school and nursery, and she is a food pantry volunteer and performs at the Country Theatre Workshop near Cissna Park. At school, she participates in scholastic bowl, math team, student council, choir, band, Spanish club, golf, track and chemistry club. She plans to attend Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville and study music education and musical theater.

Orr is the daughter of Laura and Brad Orr of Gilman. Orr keeps active in her community by volunteering at a local food pantry, helping with the Santa Train, collecting donations for the Salvation Army and participating in her church’s youth group. At school, she is a member of the chemistry club, Spanish club, scholastic bowl, math team, golf, FFA, student council and National Honor Society. Orr plans to attend the University of Illinois and study business.

Mindy Kuntz Hagan chaired the committee that received numerous scholarship applications detailing students’ academic accomplishments, participation in community service projects and future education goals.

For more information about membership in the Iroquois Republican Women’s Club or the 2018 scholarship applications, people can email iroquoisgopwoment.att.net or visit the Iroquois County Republican Women’s Club’s page on Facebook.