Waterson named PBL High School's student of month

PAXTON — Nathan Waterson of Roberts has been named student of the month for November at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School. His parents are Keith and Sara Waterson.

The junior was nominated by his Spanish teacher, Carmen Schar. In her nomination of Nathan, Schar wrote: “I have had the pleasure of knowing Nathan through (the) GIVE (Get Involved Value Everyone) Club, of which he was the co-founder and currently serves as vice president. Not only has Nathan taken on the role of leadership in school, but also out in the community. Nathan is one of those kind souls who is always asking, “How can I help my community — how can I give back?’”

Schar continued: “As part of an Eagle Scout requirement, Nathan was instructed to do something that would ‘benefit the community.’ It is not surprising that Nathan’s elected project would, in turn, not only bring the community together, but also help in ways beyond that. Nathan coordinated a music benefit concert by recruiting friends to sing and play instruments, all for the entertainment of surrounding communities. The price of admission was a food or money donation for the PBL Backpack Program. In addition to raising over $750, concert attendees donated enough food to fill a Trail Blazer. The impact of Nathan’s actions are far-reaching, as many young students at Clara Peterson Elementary continue to receive food in their backpacks every Friday.

“Nathan is passionate, enthusiastic and determined to leave a footprint in his local community, which is evident in his dedication to helping others. Overall, he is an exemplary young man who has demonstrated many attributes that encompass what it means to be student of the month.”

Waterson’s many extra-curricular activities at PBL High School include marching and concert band, jazz band, chorus, Madrigals, show choir, math team, scholastic bowl, GIVE Club and National Honor Society. Outside of school, he is active in Boy Scouts, his church choir and his church youth program.

In addition to all of these activities, Waterson still manages to work. He plays piano for services at church, and he works after school two days a week as a tutor for the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley school district. This past summer, he worked at the Harvest Moon Drive-In in Gibson City, and he hopes to do so again this summer. As a volunteer, his church, the GIVE Club and National Honor Society keep him busy.

Waterson is currently looking toward a career in music education.

The student of the month award is administered by the nonprofit PBL Education Foundation. The award recognizes PBL High School students who demonstrate the school district’s mission of “excellence through rigor, relevance and relationships.” Teachers are free to nominate students by any criteria they choose as long as it demonstrates the school’s mission.

Each month’s winner receives $25 in Chamber Bucks gift certificates from the Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce. At the end of the year, the foundation will host an event for all of the monthly winners and their families. At that time, one of the students who is named student of the month will be awarded a new iPad.