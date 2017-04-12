Six GCMS seniors named Illinois State Scholars

GIBSON CITY — Six seniors at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School have been recognized as Illinois State Scholars.

Earning the recognition were Jacey Goin, Emily Lange, Bailey Salyards, Brooks Schmitt, Jeremy Steidinger and Nicholas Tabor.

Each year since 1958, the Illinois Student Assistance Commission (ISAC) has conferred Illinois State Scholar recognition to top Illinois high school students. This year, there were more than 20,000 honorees.

Illinois State Scholars represent approximately the top 10 percent of high school seniors from 738 high schools across the state. Illinois State Scholars are chosen based on a combination of exemplary ACT or SAT test scores and sixth-semester class rank.

“On behalf of ISAC, I want to congratulate all of this year’s State Scholars for their exceptional work and wish them much success in their future endeavors,” said Eric Zarnikow, ISAC’s executive director. “Thank you also to the teachers, parents, coaches and other mentors who support our students, inspire them and help them navigate a path to college. You make a tremendous difference not only in our students’ lives, but in improving economic prosperity and building a bright future for our state.”



FAFSA completion urged

All students, including State Scholars, who plan to be enrolled in college next fall are urged to complete their 2018-19 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) as soon as possible in order to determine eligibility for federal and state financial aid.

ISAC offers free financial aid and college access events to assist students and families with the college-going process.

Students can also visit the ISAC Student Portal for college planning, financial aid and financial literacy information and free tools, as well as information on how to contact the ISACorps, a group of recent college graduates who act as near-peer mentors, for one-on-one assistance and mentoring.

Students can also get answers to their college-going and financial aid questions sent directly to their phones by signing up for ISAC College Q&A, ISAC’s free text messaging service.

For more information, visit the ISAC Student Portal at www.isac.org/studentportal.

